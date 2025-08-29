 Maratha Quota Activist, Headed To Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Dies Of Heart Attack In Pune's Junnar
Maratha Quota Activist, Headed To Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Dies Of Heart Attack In Pune's Junnar

Maratha Quota Activist, Headed To Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Dies Of Heart Attack In Pune's Junnar

Manoj Jarange and his supporters reached Azad Maidan at 9.45 am on Friday. They began their indefinite hunger strike, vowing not to leave until the community's demands were met

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Maratha Quota Activist, Headed To Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Dies Of Heart Attack In Pune's Junnar | PTI Photo

Satish Deshmukh, a 40-year-old activist who was travelling with Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange for a protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, died of a heart attack near Junnar in Pune district on Thursday morning.

According to the information received, Deshmukh complained of chest pain near Lenyadri. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Narayangaon but was declared dead on arrival.

Speaking to the media after the death, Jarange said, "It is unfortunate that one of our colleagues passed away. Had the government been considerate of our demands, this situation would not have occurred."

Jarange reaches Azad Maidan

Meanwhile, Jarange and his supporters reached Azad Maidan at 9.45 am on Friday. They began their indefinite hunger strike, vowing not to leave until the community's demands were met.

The 43-year-old received a rousing welcome from thousands of supporters sporting saffron caps, scarves, and flags after he reached the protest venue.

"I will not go back until our demands are met. Even if I am shot dead, I will not retreat," said Jarange in his address to his supporters.

He said the government's "lack of cooperation" had compelled the community to march to Mumbai. "Now that the government has allowed the protest, we must cooperate with the police and ensure that we do nothing that tarnishes the community's image," he said.

Jarange asked his supporters to park their vehicles at designated places.

The activist urged his supporters not to block the roads in Mumbai. "Clear the streets in two hours and ensure Mumbaikars are not troubled. Those who want to leave the city today can do so," he said.

Ruing that the police had given him permission for only one day, he said, "We decided to come to Mumbai, and we have come. We hope the government and the court will allow our protest. We will submit another application." He also appealed to the government to give him more days to protest. "We want the government to grant us reservation and accept all our demands. I want to caution the chief minister against inviting the wrath of the Marathas. You can shoot me or put me in jail. I will rot in jail but will not move till our demands are met," he said.

