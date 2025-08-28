Pune-Based Content Creator Danny Pandit Backs Influencer Atharva Sudame Amid Criticism Over Ganeshotsav Reel, Posts Similar 'Social Harmony' Video in Support | Facebook

Pune: Pune-based content creator Danny Pandit has indirectly supported recently criticized social media influencer Atharva Sudame in his latest reel. Sudame, who was criticized by a section of outraged citizens on social media due to his Ganeshotsav post spreading 'social harmony', later deleted the video and issued an apology. However, Pandit has now posted a video with a similar concept to Sudame's social harmony message.

Danny Pandit's Latest Reel

The reel was posted on Thursday afternoon by the content creator, on the second day of Ganeshotsav 2025. In this reel, Pandit and others are featured who are conducting Ganesh Aarti in front of a Ganpati idol. Suddenly, a little girl, part of the group, is called by her mother. The mother is wearing a burqa, revealing her religion as Muslim. Everyone doing Aarti thinks that the mother is refraining her child from practicing the rituals of others' religions. After much anticipation, the girl returns with a plate of famous Ganpati prasad, Ukdiche Modak. When Pandit asks her, "Did you make them?" the girl replies "No," and says, "My Ammi made it," and her mother is revealed. The video shows no matter which religion, Ganeshotsav is a festival of happiness and inclusion.

Who is Danny Pandit?

Danny, also known as Mukesh Pandit, is a 31-year-old content creator based in Pune, Maharashtra. Pandit is known for his comedic, stereotypical portrayal of various people of all age groups and backgrounds. He attended New English School in the Ramanbaug area and is a graduate of Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC). He is also a member of the “Eeuuu gang” or “Euuu Mitra Mandal,” a popular group of Pune-based creators that includes Sudame too. He has millions of followers across all social media platforms.

Indirect Support to Sudame?

Danny Pandit is being praised by some sections of social media for his indirect support to Atharva Sudame with a similar concept. A Twitter handle has praised Pandit for posting the video, calling it a 'slap for haters'. Even the comments section of the video is filled with appreciation for Pandit. Pandit, however, has not directly stated any support for Sudame. But netizens appreciate the timing and consider it a support for Sudame.

Sudame's Criticized Concept

A few days ago, Atharva Sudame posted a similar video. The video showed a man buying a Ganesh idol when the idol vendor is revealed to be a Muslim. The idol vendor, anticipating Sudame's thoughts, says, "You can buy a Ganesh idol from other stalls." However, Sudame replies to him by saying, "My father used to say we should be like sugar, who sweetens both, Kheer and Shirkurma. We should be like a brick which builds both, a temple and a mosque." The video ends with a social harmony message in festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.

Widespread Criticism, Sudame's Apology

Certain sections on social media got triggered over this and criticized Sudame. Sudame was called "overrated" and "humorless" and was accused of trying to do "unneeded things" by these accounts. Sudame soon issued an apology and deleted the video. However, his video was still being circulated and it garnered unneeded attention from certain circles.

Public Support To Sudame

The issue became famous after certain media outlets picked up on the issue and Sudame's apology. Many famous personalities, including lawyer Asim Sarode and senior journalist Sunandan Lele, backed Atharva Sudame openly, saying the message was good and he shouldn't be bothered by criticisms like these.