Who Is Atharva Sudame & Why Did The Pune-Based Content Creator Delete His Latest Ganeshotsav Reel?

Pune: Pune-based content creator Atharva Sudame has embroiled himself in a controversy, with people finding his new Ganeshotsav reel problematic. Sudame, famous on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has issued an apology and deleted the reel. This has started a new debate across the state regarding the content posted by influencers on social media.

Who is Atharva Sudame?

Atharva Sudame is a popular content creator and social media influencer based in Pune. He is known for his engaging and humorous Marathi reel content and has gained a wide audience, particularly across Maharashtra. Atharva completed his education at Modern English School and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Commerce, Pune. He is also a part of a dynamic group of creators known as "Euuu Gang" or "Euuu Mitra Mandal." On the personal front, Atharva Sudame is married to his longtime girlfriend Rucha Joshi, with both tying the knot in January 2023. Despite the younger generation being active on social media, Sudame is one of those rare content creators who has a fan base in the older generation. Despite social media being dominated by Gen Z, Sudame has Gen Z fans along with fans from traditionalists, boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Alpha generations.

Notable Personalities Watch Sudame

Several notable personalities in Maharashtra have praised Sudame's work. Every one of his videos is known for some kind of social message. In a notable interaction, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray recognised Sudame from the stage and appreciated his work, saying, "He is my favourite." Thackeray was speaking at a social media influencers’ gathering. Sudame has a huge following across social media platforms, including 1.7 million followers on Instagram, 337k followers on Facebook, and 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube. He has even collaborated with famous cricketers including Surya Kumar Yadav.

Recent Controversy

Sudame recently posted a reel on his social media accounts regarding the upcoming Ganeshotsav. The backlash began after a Facebook page named Jaysing Mohan shared a post targeting Sudame. The post accused the influencer of spreading filth through his recent reel and warned that he would have to face consequences for it all his life. The reel in question featured Sudame playing the role of a devotee preparing to buy an idol for Ganeshotsav. In the storyline, the idol-maker belongs to a Muslim family, raising doubts about whether the devotee would proceed with the purchase.

Backlash Includes Threats

Following the criticism, Sudame reportedly deleted the reel from his official social media accounts. However, copies of the clip continued to circulate widely. Many users claimed to have unfollowed him after the controversy. The Facebook page described him as an overrated artist who portrays Pune in a bad light. Many of them issued threats, saying this would have consequences. This is not the first time Sudame has faced such backlash. Earlier, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Vasant More had strongly criticised him, alleging that his content insulted Pune and its residents.

'Why Do You Fear? Raj Thackeray Appreciated You'

In a post supporting Atharva Sudame, well-known lawyer Asim Sarode wrote, "I felt that it was not right for Atharva Sudame to delete his video out of fear. Many people have different opinions about Atharva. The quality of humour in his videos is often discussed. However, one must appreciate the way he has consistently created reels and carved his own path in a competitive world. Some of his jokes may have seemed shallow, vulgar, or meaningless to many, but they were not obscene."

He further said, "Raj Thackeray had publicly praised Atharva, and since then, it seems Atharva has handled many topics with greater responsibility." He publicly backed Sudame, saying, "I stand with Atharva. He should re-upload that video. Let's see what happens."