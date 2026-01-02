Nashik: Man Gets Life Term For Killing Ex-Trimbakeshwar Municipal President | Representative Image

Nashik: In a murder case arising out of a financial dispute, the Nashik District and Sessions Court has sentenced the accused, Sameer Bhalchandra Gondke (19), to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000 for brutally killing former Trimbakeshwar Municipal President Dhananjay Yadavrao Tungar by stabbing him with a sharp weapon.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, had shaken the entire district at the time. The crime took place on October 21, 2020. Dhananjay Tungar, who belonged to the politically influential Tungar family of Trimbakeshwar city, was mercilessly murdered by the accused Sameer following a financial dispute.

Sameer first argued with Tungar and then stabbed him in the neck before fleeing the scene. Tungar died on the spot. A murder case was registered at Trimbakeshwar Police Station. The investigation was conducted by then Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhimashankar Dhole, who later filed the charge sheet.

The trial was conducted before the Additional Sessions Judge of the District and Sessions Court. On behalf of the prosecution, District Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar examined 20 witnesses, including four eyewitnesses, one of whom turned hostile.

Based on CCTV footage, medical reports, and DNA evidence, the charges against accused Sameer were proven, following which the court awarded him life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000.