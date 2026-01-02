 Nashik: Man Gets Life Term For Killing Ex-Trimbakeshwar Municipal President
Nashik: Man Gets Life Term For Killing Ex-Trimbakeshwar Municipal President

In a murder case arising out of a financial dispute, the Nashik District and Sessions Court has sentenced the accused, Sameer Bhalchandra Gondke (19), to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000 for brutally killing former Trimbakeshwar Municipal President Dhananjay Yadavrao Tungar by stabbing him with a sharp weapon.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Representative Image

Nashik: In a murder case arising out of a financial dispute, the Nashik District and Sessions Court has sentenced the accused, Sameer Bhalchandra Gondke (19), to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000 for brutally killing former Trimbakeshwar Municipal President Dhananjay Yadavrao Tungar by stabbing him with a sharp weapon. 

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, had shaken the entire district at the time. The crime took place on October 21, 2020. Dhananjay Tungar, who belonged to the politically influential Tungar family of Trimbakeshwar city, was mercilessly murdered by the accused Sameer following a financial dispute.

Sameer first argued with Tungar and then stabbed him in the neck before fleeing the scene. Tungar died on the spot. A murder case was registered at Trimbakeshwar Police Station. The investigation was conducted by then Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhimashankar Dhole, who later filed the charge sheet.

Based on CCTV footage, medical reports, and DNA evidence, the charges against accused Sameer were proven, following which the court awarded him life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

Nashik: Man Gets Life Term For Killing Ex-Trimbakeshwar Municipal President

