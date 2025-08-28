 Pune: PMC Files FIR Against Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, Steakhouse Bar & Grill In Kalyani Nagar For Illegal Operations
Pune: PMC Files FIR Against Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, Steakhouse Bar & Grill In Kalyani Nagar For Illegal Operations

Two separate FIRs have been registered under Sections 52 and 53 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act against the owners, proprietors, and others linked to the two eateries

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Representative Image | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cracked down on two popular eateries, Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen and Steakhouse Bar & Grill in Kalyani Nagar, for allegedly operating without the required civic approvals.

PMC has initiated criminal proceedings and has lodged an FIR at Yerawada Police Station. Two separate FIRs have been registered under Sections 52 and 53 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act against the owners, proprietors, and others linked to the two eateries.

According to PMC's Building Development Department, both establishments were functioning at a property adjacent to Joggers Park in Kalyani Nagar without the mandatory permission. The premises, originally sanctioned for another purpose, were being illegally used for commercial purposes.

"Despite repeated checks, these hotels continued to operate without permissions. Hence, a formal complaint was filed," said Rohan Rajendra Hatte, Junior Engineer with PMC's Building Department, who lodged the case.

Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Lamkhade is investigating the case.

