Over 7,000 Cops, 7 Bomb Squads And More: Know Pune Police's Ganeshotsav Security Plan In Detail | Anand Chaini

Pune Police on Thursday took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared its detailed security plan for the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the post, Pune Police has deployed a massive force (from August 27 to September 7) comprising:

- 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police

- 27 Assistant Police Commissioners

- 147 Police Inspectors

- 618 Assistant Police Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors

- 6,282 Constables

- 16 Striking Units

- 14 Quick Response Teams (QRTs)

- Seven Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS)

- 1,100 Home Guards

- One SRPF company

In addition to this, Pune Police are using several high-tech devices to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully. These include surveillance cameras with AI-powered video analytics, IP-based public address systems, mobile surveillance vehicles, drone-based aerial monitoring, GPS trackers and alert systems. Moreover, noise-level monitoring with 150 calibrated meters, anti-drone guns, wireless communication systems (100 WT-100 & WT-400 sets), 50 Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), and 150 Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs) for anti-sabotage checks are also being used.

Besides, loudspeaker permissions have been granted only from August 30 to September 4 and on September 6, between 6 pm and 12 midnight. On other days, the use of loudspeakers remains prohibited. Moreover, to maintain law and order, the sale of liquor will remain banned across Pune district on August 27 and September 6.