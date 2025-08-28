 Mandai Metro Station Entry-Exit Points Changed For Ganeshotsav: Here’s What Pune Commuters Need To Know
Mandai Metro Station Entry-Exit Points Changed For Ganeshotsav: Here’s What Pune Commuters Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Mandai Metro Station Entry-Exit Points Changed: Here’s What Pune Commuters Need To Know | File Photo

Considering the crowd of devotees visiting for Lord Ganesha’s darshan during the ongoing Ganeshotsav, changes have been made to the entry and exit points at Mandai Metro Station in Central Pune.

The entry is from Gate No. 3 near Lokmanya Tilak's statue, while the exit is from Gate No. 2 on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road.

These changes will remain in effect until 6 am on September 7.

"Passengers are requested to follow the metro administration’s guidelines to ensure a safe and comfortable journey," Pune Metro said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Pune Metro has announced extended service hours to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and visitors during Ganeshotsav and to ease traffic congestion.

To cater to the surge in footfall, Pune Metro services will run late into the night during the festival period. On regular festival days, trains will operate till 2 am, while on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival, the metro will run continuously for 41 hours without a break.

Metro Service Schedule During Ganeshotsav 2025:

August 27–29: 6 am to 11 pm (regular schedule)

August 30–September 5: 6 am to 2 am

September 6–7 (Anant Chaturdashi): 6 am (Sept 6) to 11 pm (Sept 7) — continuous 41-hour service

From September 8, metro services will revert to the regular schedule.

