 Maratha Quota Protest: Traffic Police Announce Major Diversions As Manoj Jarange, Supporters Enter Pune District - Here’s The Route
Manoj Jarange, unlike last time, won't be entering the Pune City area this time around. The march will pass through the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) and Pune Rural Police jurisdictions. As of now, Manoj Jarange has already entered Pune District and he is in the Junnar area

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Patil has begun his march towards Mumbai on Wednesday. He is expected to enter Pune District on Thursday morning. With that in mind, traffic changes have been announced by the Police.

Manoj Jarange, unlike last time, won't be entering the Pune City area this time around. The march will pass through the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) and Pune Rural Police jurisdictions. As of now, Manoj Jarange Patil has already entered Pune District and he is in the Junnar area.

Afterwards, he and his fellow reservation activists will enter the Khed Taluka where at Waki Khurd they will enter the PCPC jurisdiction. They will then go to the Mumbai - Pune Highway at the Somatane Phata via the Chakan, Kharabwadi, Mahalunge Ingale, Khalumbre, Bhandara Hill and Talegaon Dabhade areas.

In light of all this, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have created a Google Maps link. Click on the below link to get the idea and plan your day according to that.

Google Maps Link - https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1IvZ053GIOtn5bsfBi3ExsdKMVsDnWj4&usp=sharing

Traffic Police have urged the cooperation of citizens and Maratha activists in these traffic changes and diversions.

