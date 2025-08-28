WATCH VIDEOS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shed Storing Vehicle Parts In Pune’s Kharadi | Sourced

A massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday in a shed opposite Mahalaxmi Lawns on Kharadi Road in Pune.

According to the information received, the shed stored four-wheeler parts, machinery, plastic, paper, and cardboard, which were gutted in the blaze.

A fire brigade official said, "Three fire engines rushed to the spot after we received information around 4am. The firefighters managed to control the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained."

60 two-wheelers gutted

On Monday evening, nearly 60 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at a motorbike showroom-cum-service centre on Bund Garden Road in Pune.

One person was trapped in the premises due to smoke inhalation after the blaze erupted and was later rescued, an official said.

"On reaching the site, our personnel found a massive blaze in the service centre with several vehicles burning and thick smoke emanating from there," a fire brigade official said.

"One person trapped due to smoke inhalation was rescued safely. The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes by the fire brigade personnel using the breathing apparatus, and cooling operations are underway," he said.

Among the nearly 60 gutted vehicles were several petrol and electric two-wheelers, including some new and others that had been brought for repairs, the official said.

Electrical wiring, machinery, batteries, spare parts, computers, furniture, and documents were also destroyed in the blaze at the facility, he added.