 WATCH VIDEOS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shed Storing Vehicle Parts In Pune’s Kharadi
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH VIDEOS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shed Storing Vehicle Parts In Pune’s Kharadi

WATCH VIDEOS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shed Storing Vehicle Parts In Pune’s Kharadi

According to the information received, the shed stored four-wheeler parts, machinery, plastic, paper, and cardboard, which were gutted in the blaze

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
WATCH VIDEOS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shed Storing Vehicle Parts In Pune’s Kharadi | Sourced

A massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday in a shed opposite Mahalaxmi Lawns on Kharadi Road in Pune.

According to the information received, the shed stored four-wheeler parts, machinery, plastic, paper, and cardboard, which were gutted in the blaze.

A fire brigade official said, "Three fire engines rushed to the spot after we received information around 4am. The firefighters managed to control the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained."

Read Also
Pune: Jaya Kishori Performs 'Pranpratishtha' At Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust
article-image

60 two-wheelers gutted

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Rises 10 Paise To 87.59 Against US Dollar, Supported By Easing Brent Crude Prices
Rupee Rises 10 Paise To 87.59 Against US Dollar, Supported By Easing Brent Crude Prices
Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO
Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of Lalbaugcha Raja, Raising Crowd Management Concerns | VIDEO
Major Breakthrough: Adani Portfolio EBITDA Reaches ₹90,572 Crore On A 12-Month Basis
Major Breakthrough: Adani Portfolio EBITDA Reaches ₹90,572 Crore On A 12-Month Basis
Around 20 Delhi Colleges, Including Jesus And Mary, Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Later Declared Hoax
Around 20 Delhi Colleges, Including Jesus And Mary, Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Later Declared Hoax

On Monday evening, nearly 60 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at a motorbike showroom-cum-service centre on Bund Garden Road in Pune.

One person was trapped in the premises due to smoke inhalation after the blaze erupted and was later rescued, an official said.

"On reaching the site, our personnel found a massive blaze in the service centre with several vehicles burning and thick smoke emanating from there," a fire brigade official said.

"One person trapped due to smoke inhalation was rescued safely. The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes by the fire brigade personnel using the breathing apparatus, and cooling operations are underway," he said.

Among the nearly 60 gutted vehicles were several petrol and electric two-wheelers, including some new and others that had been brought for repairs, the official said.

Read Also
Meet Dr Ganesh Rakh: Pune Doctor Who Offers Free Treatment For Girl Child Deliveries, Praised By...
article-image

Electrical wiring, machinery, batteries, spare parts, computers, furniture, and documents were also destroyed in the blaze at the facility, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 35K Women Chant Atharvashirsha At Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple

Video: 35K Women Chant Atharvashirsha At Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple

Pune Ganeshotsav: All You Need To Know About Pune Metro's Special Advisory

Pune Ganeshotsav: All You Need To Know About Pune Metro's Special Advisory

WATCH VIDEOS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shed Storing Vehicle Parts In Pune’s Kharadi

WATCH VIDEOS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shed Storing Vehicle Parts In Pune’s Kharadi

Pune: Jaya Kishori Performs 'Pranpratishtha' At Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust

Pune: Jaya Kishori Performs 'Pranpratishtha' At Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust

'We Will Continue To Strive': Nashik ZP CEO Celebrates First-Place Rank In Panchayat Development...

'We Will Continue To Strive': Nashik ZP CEO Celebrates First-Place Rank In Panchayat Development...