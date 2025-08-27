 Pune: Jaya Kishori Performs 'Pranpratishtha' At Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust
Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust’s Ganesh idol was installed at ‘Ratnamahal’ amidst a festive and devotional atmosphere on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Hindustan’s First Ganesh Mandal Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust’s Ganesh idol was installed at ‘Ratnamahal’ amidst a festive and devotional atmosphere on Wednesday. Motivational Spiritual Speaker Jaya Kishori performed the ‘Pranpratishtha’ at around 1.30 pm amidst traditional chants.

Earlier, a grand procession was taken out accompanied by Dhol-Tasha performances, in which thousands of devotees took part.

As per the annual tradition, the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Celebration Chief and Trustee Punit Balan and his wife Janhavi Dhariwal Balan worshipped Bappa’s idol and performed the ‘Aarti’ at around 8.15 am. 

Then Adhav Bandhu played the Nagara. The procession began in a chariot decorated attractively with flowers and banana leaves, carrying the deity. The atmosphere around Rangari Bhavan was charged with devotion.

As the procession arrived on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, Dhol-Tasha pathaks welcomed it with their compelling performances. Shriram Pathak, Kalavant, Vadyavrund, Vishwagarjana, Gajar, NuMaVi Dhol-Tasha Pathaks participated in the procession. 

Film Actor Siddharth Jadhav and other film actors joined Kalavant Pathak. Shri Shivajiraje Mardani Akhada Pathak demonstrated traditional martial arts at every crossroads, which attracted devotees and others. They presented martial arts such as Lathi-Kathi, Talwarbaji, and Daandpatta. Ganesh devotees flocked to witness the grand procession. 

A tradition was started last year by the mandal that the chariot would be pulled, not by oxen, but by mandal workers and office-bearers. Adhering to it, Celebration Chief Punit Balan, mandal office-bearers and workers themselves pulled the chariot and rendered a service. 

Workers wore an attractive attire consisting of saffron phetas and white kurtas. The procession proceeded via Budhwar Chowk, Tambadi Jogeshwari Mandir, Appa Balwant Chowk, Bajirao Road and concluded at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust’s ‘Ratnamahal’.

 Later, Motivational Spiritual Speaker Jaya Kishori performed the ‘Pranpratishtha’ of Shri Ganesh. Chief Trustee and Celebration Chief Punit Balan and his wife Janhavi Dhariwal Balan performed the ‘Aarti’. Many eminent people from various walks of life and Ganesh devotees were present in large numbers.

 “All Ganesh devotees have been waiting for the festival, which has begun. Bappa arrived in a devotional atmosphere today. Motivational Spiritual Speaker Jaya Kishori performed the deity’s ‘Pranpratishtha’,” said Punit Balan, Celebration Chief and Trustee, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust.

A free health check-up camp and various social and religious initiatives will be launched during the course of the ten-day festivities. I request devotees visiting our mandal to avail themselves of these programmes in large numbers,” added Balan.

“I am visiting Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Bappa for the second consecutive year. It is a confluence of devotion and patriotism. I got the honour this year to perform ‘Pranpratishtha’ of Ganpati Bappa,” said Jaya Kishori, Motivational Spiritual Speaker.

“I thank Punit Balan for inviting me to do the honours. Please keep in mind that we have to preserve our religion, culture and patriotism while enjoying Ganeshotsav. The festival symbolises all that. My good wishes to all on this occasion!” added Kishori.

