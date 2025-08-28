Video: 35K Women Chant Atharvashirsha At Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple |

With the chanting of Om Gan Ganpataye Namah... Om Namaste Ganpataye... Morya, Morya..., as many as 35 thousand women came together and bowed down to Ganesha by reciting Atharvashirsha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chanting the name of Ganesh, the event organised on the occasion of Rishi Panchami saw the highest number of women in the energy-filled atmosphere. Along with Atharvashirsha, women awakened women's power by chanting Mahaaarti and chanting Ganesha.

The occasion was the Atharvashirsha Pathan ceremony organised by Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganapati Trust, Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal in front of the Utsav Mandapam on behalf of the trust's 133rd year of Ganeshotsav.

On this occasion, MP Sunetra Pawar, Pune Division Charity Joint Commissioner Rajni Kshirsagar, Judge Kiran Kshirsagar, Prasenjit Fadnavis, Trust Chairman Sunil Rasne, Treasurer Mahesh Suryavanshi, Rajabhau Chavan, Shubhangi Bhalerao, Archana Bhalerao, Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal Chairman Prakash Chavan, Yatish Rasne, Saurabh Raikar, Mangesh Suryavanshi, Tushar Raikar, and Ankush Rasne, along with office bearers and activists, were present.

Despite the rain, women started attending this event in traditional attire from 2 am at midnight. It was the 40th year of the event. The ceremony began after the women blew the conch shell at the beginning of the program.

Then the atmosphere was mesmerised by the rendition of the Ganesh Geeta, which was a soothing Omkar Jap, Gajanana Gajanana Mangalmurti Gajanana. The women bowed down to Lord Ganesha by reciting the main Atharvashirsha. While chanting the name of Ganesha like Morya Morya Dagdusheth Morya... the enthusiasm on the faces of every woman was overflowing.

Women thronged the area from the Utsav Mandap of Dagdusheth to Nana Wada to recite the Atharvashirsha. The program concluded with an aarti in an atmosphere immersed in devotion. The women raised their hands and clapped, and bowed down to Lord Ganesha.

Sunetra Pawar said that women from various places, including India, have come for this initiative in large numbers, not only from Maharashtra but also from various places.

While immersed in the feet of Ganesha, she prayed that this year may be filled with health, progress and prosperity for everyone with the blessings of Bappa. Archana Bhalerao, Prof. Gauri Kulkarni moderated the program.

Foreign actress attends the recitation

Pune's Ganeshotsav and the fame of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati are not only in India but also in the whole world. Therefore, along with having darshan of Dagdusheth Ganapati, Italian actress Anna Mara also attended the Atharvashirsha recitation ceremony.