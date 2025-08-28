Pune Ganeshotsav: All You Need To Know About Pune Metro's Special Advisory | File Photo

Keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees visiting Ganesh Mandals in the inner city of Pune, the Pune Metro has made a special appeal to passengers during Ganeshotsav. Pune Metro's Swargate, Mandai, and Kasba Peth stations are now fully operational for passenger service.

Currently, the daily passenger count of Pune Metro is 2.15 lakh, and this number is estimated to exceed 5 lakh during Ganeshotsav. This is likely to cause significant congestion in the inner city of Pune.

Keeping in mind the possible congestion for devotees coming for Ganesh Darshan and daily passengers, Pune Metro has given the following instructions:

Devotees coming from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Station to Swargate Station (Line 1) should use Kasba Peth Station for Ganesh Darshan and enjoy the darshan of the nearby Ganesha by travelling on foot from here.

Devotees coming from Vanaz station to Ramwadi station should get down at Pune Municipal Corporation station, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan station or Deccan Gymkhana station for darshan and then walk for Ganesh darshan.

Pune Metro is making a special appeal to avoid getting down at Mandai Metro station, which is located in the middle of the city, as there is a possibility of crowding. This will make it possible to plan the crowding at the stations and provide better services to the passengers.

Also, to avoid crowding at the ticket counter, emphasis should be placed on the use of digital tickets, WhatsApp tickets or Pune Metro's One Pune Card.

Elderly, women and needy persons should be given priority to use lifts. Escalators and stairs should be used as much as possible. While entering or exiting the stations, queues should be formed at the entrances and exits. Avoid crowding in those areas.

Pune Metro is requesting all devotees and passengers to cooperate with the Pune Metro, Police and Pune Municipal Corporation administration by following the instructions given by them and to make your journey during Ganeshotsav safe and enjoyable.