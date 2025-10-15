NCP Youth Wing Celebrates Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's Birthday With Grand Event In Nashik |

The Youth Wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) celebrated the birthday of State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal with great enthusiasm on Wednesday.

The celebration, held at Bhujbal Farm, saw a large gathering of party leaders, workers and well-wishers. Mumbai regional president Sameer Bhujbal, Pankaj Bhujbal and Youth NCP city president Ambadas Khaire welcomed the minister with a 65-foot floral garland, a shawl and a traditional turban amid the beats of dhol-tasha drums.

Responding to Bhujbal’s repeated appeals to encourage reading, Youth NCP office-bearers presented him with books as a symbolic birthday gift to promote the reading culture among youth.

Bhujbal, popularly known as the Vikas Purush (Man of Development) of Nashik, has been credited with initiating and driving several major development projects across the city and district, including the conceptualisation of the Nashik Festival.

Read Also Nashik: Rising Involvement Of Minors In Serious Crimes Raises Alarm Among Experts

The grand event was organised by Khaire, a close associate of the Bhujbal family, with vibrant arrangements and traditional processions.

Prominent attendees included Amol Naik, Mukesh Shewale, Deepak Patil, Sandeep Gangurde, Dr Sandeep Chavan, Venkatesh Jadhav, Harshal Chavan, Badal Kardak, Santosh Bhujbal, Riyan Shaikh, Kuldeep Jejurkar, Nilesh Jadhav, Mahesh Balsaraf, Bhushan Gaikwad and Sandeep Khaire, along with several other office-bearers and party workers.