Nashik: Over 4 Lakh Farmers Await Rs 328 Crore Rain Damage Compensation Before Diwali

Heavy rains that lashed Nashik district in September caused widespread damage to crops, homes and livestock, with the latest official figures showing that farmlands spread across 2,99,807 hectares were affected, impacting 4,27,580 farmers.

Following extensive surveys (panchnamas) across all 15 talukas, the district administration has submitted a proposal to the state government seeking Rs 328.67 crore in compensation. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that farmers will receive relief before Diwali, and anticipation is now high for the timely disbursal of aid.

The proposed relief structure includes compensation of Rs 18,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 27,000 for irrigated crops, Rs 32,500 for fruit crops, and Rs 3.47 lakh for completely washed-off land.

The unseasonal downpour caused severe financial distress among farmers, particularly in rural areas, where several families suffered extensive agricultural losses. As the festive season approaches, the farming community anxiously awaits government assistance to help them recover from the devastation.