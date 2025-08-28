Pimpri-Chinchwad: Andhra Pradesh Delegation Lauds PCMC’s Solid Waste Management System | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A high-level delegation of senior officials from various municipal bodies and institutions in Andhra Pradesh visited Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to study its solid waste management initiatives. The team, which undertook a field tour of multiple facilities, expressed appreciation for PCMC’s eco-friendly policies and innovative approach to sustainable urban management.

The delegation comprised Tadipatri Municipal Commissioner S. Shiva Ramakrishna, Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. E.N.V. Nareshkumar, Executive Engineers K. Gurappa Yadav and M. Narayana Swami, technical expert Srinivas Reddy, Senior Project Associate (CDMA) M.D. Javed, and Project Associate (Swachh Andhra Corporation) S.D. Rahatullah. They were guided by PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar. Detailed project briefings were provided by Executive Engineer Harvinder Singh Bansal, Assistant Health Officer (Zone H) Ankush Jite, and Junior Engineers Dashrath Waghole and Swaliha Mulla.

The team reviewed PCMC’s extensive waste collection and processing systems, including door-to-door garbage collection, segregation practices, the zero-waste project at Dapodi, transfer stations, the construction and demolition waste processing plant at Moshi, and the bio-methanation project handling hotel waste.

At the Dapodi Zero Waste Project, delegates observed how local women collect waste from over 400 households daily. Wet waste is converted into compost, while dry waste is processed through machines for recycling. Sanitary waste is safely disposed of using incinerators.

The delegation also inspected the 200 TPD construction and demolition waste processing plant at Moshi and transfer centers in Kasarwadi, Gavlimatha, and Kalewadi, each with a capacity of 200 metric tons. Further, the Moshi hotel waste-to-biogas project was showcased, where waste from hotels, restaurants, and banquet halls is collected through GPS-equipped vehicles and scientifically processed.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “PCMC has implemented sustainable and innovative solutions in the field of solid waste management. Our primary goal is to ensure cleanliness facilities for every citizen. With people’s participation, advanced technology, and systematic planning, we have set a benchmark in this sector.”

Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate said, “The waste processing plant at Moshi and the transfer centers across the city are significant steps towards scientific waste management. The fact that delegations from across states come to study our projects itself highlights their success.”

Chief Medical Officer of Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Dr ENV Nareshkumar said, “The way PCMC is managing waste segregation and maintaining its projects is exemplary. The corporation’s policies are truly eco-friendly, and we plan to replicate similar models in Visakhapatnam.”