Punekars, You May Have To Vote Tomorrow: Check Here To See If You’re Voting Or Not | Representational Image

Pune: Pune District is set to witness a high-stakes electoral showdown tomorrow (Saturday, 20th December), as several local civic bodies go to the polls. While the first phase of statewide local body elections was held on 2nd December, specific areas in Pune were rescheduled or are part of a staggered second phase following administrative and judicial directives.

According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), polling scheduled for tomorrow will cover several key local bodies in the district, including the Baramati Municipal Council and the Phursungi–Uruli Devachi Municipal Council. Notably, voters in the Phursungi–Uruli Devachi Municipal Council will exercise their franchise for the first time since the formation of this new civic body. Additionally, supplementary or deferred polling will be held for select seats in the Talegaon Dabhade, Lonavala, Daund, and Saswad Municipal Councils.

The heavyweight battles for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are notably absent from tomorrow's roster, as those elections are officially scheduled for 15th January 2026.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has directed the Pune District Collector and Police Commissioner to enforce strict preventive measures. A campaign blackout began at 10:00 PM on Friday, prohibiting all electronic and print media advertisements.

Over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed across the polling centres in Baramati and the eastern tehsils to ensure a peaceful process. Static Surveillance Teams (SST) are on high alert to prevent the distribution of cash or liquor.

In a departure from traditional practice, the Bombay High Court has ordered that the results for all phases be declared together. As a result, the counting of votes for Saturday's polls, along with those held on 2nd December, will take place on Sunday.

Voters are encouraged to check their names on the final electoral rolls published on the SEC and PMC websites before heading to the booths, which will remain open from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM.