Pune: Two Killed, Two Critical As Auto-Rickshaw Crushed In Tempo Collision Near Mahalunge MIDC | VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A horrific collision between an auto-rickshaw and a tempo occurred on Thursday morning near Mahalunge village in Khed Tehsil under the limits of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). The impact was so severe that the rickshaw was completely crushed, resulting in the immediate death of two passengers and leaving two others critically injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, said police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Sundar Ram Khilavan Sakhed (47, Mahalunge; originally from Madhya Pradesh) and Pintu Rajan Bihara (25, Mahalunge; originally from Odisha). The injured individuals are the rickshaw driver, Rohidas Sitaram Aade (36, Kharabwadi), and Sagar Mohan Mohanty (26, Kharabwadi).

According to the police, the passenger-carrying rickshaw was heading from Chakan toward Mahalunge village in the industrial zone when it was hit head-on by an oncoming tempo. The collision was so violent that the rickshaw was reduced to a heap of scrap metal.

Local residents have alleged that the administration has failed to take concrete action against the rampant illegal passenger transport in the Chakan area. Although rickshaws are only permitted to carry three passengers, they are frequently seen crammed with more than six or seven passengers. Angry citizens expressed that such irresponsible transportation invites these fatal accidents.

The Mahalunge police are currently investigating the case, and demands for a strict crackdown on illegal passenger transport are gaining momentum.