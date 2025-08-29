 Pune: PMC To Introduce Sensor-Based Air Quality Checks At Construction Sites
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC To Introduce Sensor-Based Air Quality Checks At Construction Sites

Pune: PMC To Introduce Sensor-Based Air Quality Checks At Construction Sites

The meeting, held on Tuesday (August 26), was jointly organised by PMC’s Environment Department, Construction Licensing Department and WRI India to discuss the roadmap for introducing this system

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to install sensor-based air monitoring at construction sites. The decision was taken following the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The meeting, held on Tuesday (August 26), was jointly organised by PMC’s Environment Department, Construction Licensing Department and WRI India to discuss the roadmap for introducing this system.

Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department, Santosh Warule, said, "The construction-related pollution is causing health problems for citizens, air pollution caused by 2.5 PM and 10 PM particles has prompted the state government to direct strict monitoring measures. And it is the need of the hour."

Read Also
VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav
article-image

Shrikumar Kumaraswamy, Director of WRI India, gave a detailed presentation on the working of the sensor-based air quality monitoring system.

FPJ Shorts
Japan To Invest 10 Trillion Yen In India Over In Next One Decade
Japan To Invest 10 Trillion Yen In India Over In Next One Decade
Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure
Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure
Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day Amid US Tariffs, Foreign Fund Outflows And Export Concerns
Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day Amid US Tariffs, Foreign Fund Outflows And Export Concerns
TRP Report Week 33: Anupamaa At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Enters Top 3
TRP Report Week 33: Anupamaa At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Enters Top 3

PMC City Engineer Prashant Waghmare emphasised that although Pune remains a livable city, pollution from construction activity and traffic congestion is rising, making it essential for builders to adopt sensor-based systems immediately.

Additional Commissioner Prithviraj BP announced the formation of a Special Task Force Committee to incorporate suggestions from stakeholders and ensure effective implementation.

Read Also
Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL
article-image

"The system will be linked to a centralised dashboard, providing real-time data and enabling immediate action to control dust and air pollution," added Prithviraj BP.

The meeting was attended by PMC officials, including Superintendent Engineer Rajesh Chankar, representatives of CREDAI, NAREDCO, Marathi Builders Association, sensor manufacturers, and experts from WRI India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC To Introduce Sensor-Based Air Quality Checks At Construction Sites

Pune: PMC To Introduce Sensor-Based Air Quality Checks At Construction Sites

Pune Shocker! Man Rapes Married Woman He Met On Instagram In Chakan, Case Registered

Pune Shocker! Man Rapes Married Woman He Met On Instagram In Chakan, Case Registered

VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav

VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav

Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

Pune Crime: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes 2.25 KG Ganja Hidden In Food Delivery Bag In Hadapsar

Pune Crime: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes 2.25 KG Ganja Hidden In Food Delivery Bag In Hadapsar