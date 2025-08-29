Pune: PMC To Introduce Sensor-Based Air Quality Checks At Construction Sites

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to install sensor-based air monitoring at construction sites. The decision was taken following the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The meeting, held on Tuesday (August 26), was jointly organised by PMC’s Environment Department, Construction Licensing Department and WRI India to discuss the roadmap for introducing this system.

Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department, Santosh Warule, said, "The construction-related pollution is causing health problems for citizens, air pollution caused by 2.5 PM and 10 PM particles has prompted the state government to direct strict monitoring measures. And it is the need of the hour."

Read Also VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav

Shrikumar Kumaraswamy, Director of WRI India, gave a detailed presentation on the working of the sensor-based air quality monitoring system.

PMC City Engineer Prashant Waghmare emphasised that although Pune remains a livable city, pollution from construction activity and traffic congestion is rising, making it essential for builders to adopt sensor-based systems immediately.

Additional Commissioner Prithviraj BP announced the formation of a Special Task Force Committee to incorporate suggestions from stakeholders and ensure effective implementation.

Read Also Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

"The system will be linked to a centralised dashboard, providing real-time data and enabling immediate action to control dust and air pollution," added Prithviraj BP.

The meeting was attended by PMC officials, including Superintendent Engineer Rajesh Chankar, representatives of CREDAI, NAREDCO, Marathi Builders Association, sensor manufacturers, and experts from WRI India.