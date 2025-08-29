 Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

We have installed around 15,000 smart meters in the past six months and have received only one complaint, says an MSEDCL officer

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Pune residents have raised strong complaints against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) after receiving "excessive and wrong" electricity bills for July 2025.

Rajwant Singh, a consumer from Indershila Apartment, Pune, said he was billed ₹24,310, a sharp spike compared to his usual monthly bills of ₹1,200–₹3,000. The July bill wrongly recorded the previous meter reading as '0' and the current reading as 1136, resulting in charges for 1270 units in a single cycle. He has alleged that this amounts to a clear billing error and overcharging due to incorrect entry.

'For the past few months, the bills have been exceeding'

Another resident of Mahalunge, Guneet Kaur, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “I was shocked to see my electricity bill this month. My bill amounts to ₹750, but I am shocked because this entire month I was not at my residence and was travelling. Even after having no usage of electricity, I received a heavy bill. This is not the first time. For the past few months, the bills have been exceeding. I demand an immediate correction of the bill, waiver of the wrong charges and an assurance that such errors will not recur.”

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: PM Modi Gifted Shorinzan Temple's Daruma Doll By Head Priest During His 2-Day Japan Visit
WATCH: PM Modi Gifted Shorinzan Temple's Daruma Doll By Head Priest During His 2-Day Japan Visit
Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling Positive & Blessed'
Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling Positive & Blessed'
VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav
VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav
Mumbai Faces Travel Chaos As Protests At CSMT And Azad Maidan Trigger Traffic Jams And Rail Disruptions
Mumbai Faces Travel Chaos As Protests At CSMT And Azad Maidan Trigger Traffic Jams And Rail Disruptions
Read Also
Maratha Quota Activist, Headed To Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Dies Of Heart Attack In Pune's Junnar
article-image

'I received a bill of ₹25,000'

Another resident of Swargate, Shekhar Dinkar Rao, said, “After the installation of green meters, I received a bill of ₹250 only for the past two months. Since the bills were unusually low, I contacted MSEDCL officials and informed them honestly as a responsible citizen. However, the next month I received a bill of ₹25,000. This is unacceptable. We should get the correct bills. There are many irregularities, though the officials noted down the issues and assured me they would send revised bills. My concern is why the bills do not show the correct readings. Something should be done in this regard. MSEDCL should take urgent action, as the inflated bill has caused unnecessary harassment and financial burden.”

'One has to run from pillar to post to get the bills resolved'

Sharika Pradhan, a resident of Aundh, said, “There is some major fault with the installation of smart meters. The bills we are receiving are too high, and we want the authorities to look into it. Last month, I received a bill of ₹17,000, whereas my usual bills are ₹2,000–₹2,500. Though I got it corrected, one has to run from pillar to post to get the bills resolved.”

Read Also
Pune Crime: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes 2.25 KG Ganja Hidden In Food Delivery Bag In Hadapsar
article-image

'Received only one complaint'

Meanwhile, an MSEDCL officer told FPJ, “So far, we have installed around 15,000 smart meters in the past six months and have received only one complaint. Based on that, we checked the owner’s meter, and the readings were correct, which the owner also agreed to when our team inspected it. Sometimes, if an owner had a faulty meter in the past, after installing a new smart meter, the readings may differ, but mostly they are correct. We urge citizens who feel their bills are high to reach out to their regional MSEDCL office and get their meters checked.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav

VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav

Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

Pune Crime: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes 2.25 KG Ganja Hidden In Food Delivery Bag In Hadapsar

Pune Crime: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes 2.25 KG Ganja Hidden In Food Delivery Bag In Hadapsar

Pune VIRAL VIDEO: Biker Falls Due To Own Mistake, Smashes Car Window In Anger

Pune VIRAL VIDEO: Biker Falls Due To Own Mistake, Smashes Car Window In Anger

Pune: Viral Video Shows Biker Dragging Pet Dog Along Road

Pune: Viral Video Shows Biker Dragging Pet Dog Along Road