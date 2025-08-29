 VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav
Sanket Balkawade, a resident of Narayan Peth, spent over a month working on the project, has built a miniature version of Lal Mahal measuring two-and-a-half by three feet

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
VIDEO: Pune Youth Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Lal Mahal Replica For Ganeshotsav | Video Screengrab

The Ganeshotsav, which has been accorded the status of the state festival of Maharashtra, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. People are not only visiting pandals but also showcasing their creativity through socially themed displays.

Sanket Balkawade, a youth and resident of Narayan Peth, showcased his creative talent by recreating the historic Lal Mahal at his home.

Balkawade, who spent over a month working on the project, has built a miniature version of Lal Mahal measuring two-and-a-half by three feet. The display also features historical depictions, including the famous moment when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cut off Shaista Khan’s fingers, as well as scenes of his loyal warriors.

Speaking about his creation, Balkawade said, “This Lal Mahal has been made using wood and sheets, with each element designed through laser cutting. I grew up in Pune, and Lal Mahal - an iconic symbol of the city’s history - always inspired me. I had decided last year to recreate it. Two months ago, I visited Lal Mahal several times - morning, afternoon, and evening - capturing photos and studying every detail so that I could replicate it as closely as possible. I wanted each aspect, from the fort’s structure to the presence of the Mavlas (warriors), to narrate the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

He added that once the Ganesh festival concludes, he wishes to donate the model to Lal Mahal itself.

History of Lal Mahal:

In 1642, when Shahajiraje Bhosale shifted his family to Pune, as he left to take up an assignment in the southern part of the Bijapur Sultanate, he brought them to a specially built palace that came to be known as Lal Mahal. At this time, his son, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was 12 years old. He went on to spend his formative years in the mahal with his mother, Mata Jijabai.

