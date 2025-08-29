 Pune Shocker! Man Rapes Married Woman He Met On Instagram In Chakan, Case Registered
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
Pune Shocker! Man Rapes Married Woman He Met On Instagram In Chakan, Case Registered | Unsplash

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident in Pune's Chakan area, a married woman was raped by a man from Nanded. A case regarding this was registered on Thursday, as the incident happened on Tuesday night. The accused is currently absconding.

A 25-year-old woman has complained to the Chakan Police Station. A case has been registered against Datta Bhaurao Kumbhargave (age 31, resident of Kandhar Taluka, Nanded) under the BNS sections 64 (punishment for rape), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 78 (stalking), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation).

According to the police, the accused Kumbhargave and the victim met through Instagram. The victim has been married to another man for the past several years.

A police official said, "The husband started having problems with the connection between the victim and the accused, as they used to talk on the phone constantly. When the husband told her to stop, she informed Kumbhargave to stop reaching out to her."

Police further said that Kumbhargave reached out to the victim and allegedly blackmailed her, saying he would send the call recordings to her husband. Then, on the night of Tuesday, the accused Kumbhargave allegedly came to the residence of the victim in Chakan and allegedly raped her. Since then, he has been absconding.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Solanke, in charge of the Chakan Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "The incident was reported to us on Thursday. We have registered a case against the accused. He is still absconding. We are investigating the matter further."

