Urs Festival: Nashik Collector Reviews Preparations, Directs Focus On Safety

District collector Dilip Swami has directed the administration to maintain the piousness of the Jarjari Baksh Urs festival and the safety of the devotees, women coming to the Urs. He was speaking during the review of the preparation of the Urs on Thursday.

The 739th Hazrat Shaikh Muntajoboddin Jarjari Baksh Urs festival will be held at Khuldabad between August 29 and September 14. Swami went to Khuldabad and inspected the preparations for the festivals made by the administration.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, sub-divisional officer Santosh Gorad, tehsildar Swarup Kankal, district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, PI Dhananjay Farate, municipal council CEO Shaikh Sameer, assistant commissioner Food and Drugs Administration Prashant Ajinthekar, Fire safety officer Vijay Rathod, deputy executive engineer U B Khan, Dargah Committee chairman Ejaj Ahmed, Shaikh Mubshoroddin, Amiroddin, Mohd Imran Mohd Abid Jahagirdar, Shaikh Yusufoddin Chiragoddin, officers of concerned departments and others were present.

Swami said, the safety of the devotees, especially women, children and senior citizens coming to the Urs should be taken care of. The FDA officers should check that the food items being sold at the fair are not adulterated.

The checking of the food should be done scrupulously. The vendors should be warned that the food items will not be kept for sale without checking. The stock of petrol, diesel and other fuels should be replenished after considering the traffic safety. The entire area should be under CCTV surveillance.

The secret police and the volunteers of the Dargah Committee should keep a watch on the anti-social elements. Strict action should be taken against those found involved in the illegal activities.

A separate cell should be established to maintain the information of the missing children and persons and to find them. Planning for additional buses and alternate transportation should be made, Swami directed.

CCTV, water supply, cleanliness, fire system, electricity supply system and others should be checked. The team of the health department should be deployed at the venue, and an ambulance should be kept ready in case of an emergency. The PWD and technical department should check the strength of the merry-go-round and other instruments in the play zone, he directed.

SP Dr Rathod said that ample police bandobast has been deployed during the fair, and considering the crowd during the Urs, safety measures have been undertaken for the safety of the people. Strict action will be taken against the anti-social elements during the Urs.