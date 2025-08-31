Latur Farmer Breaks Down Amid Crop Damage Due To Heavy Rains In Maharashtra's Marathwada, Says ‘It’s All Finished’ (VIDEO)

Farmers' Crop Loss in Marathwada | File Photo

Latur: A video is being circulated on social media, where a farmer can be seen devastated by witnessing the damages his crop has suffered due to heavy rains in Maharashtra over the past few weeks. He can be clearly seen displaying anger at his helplessness.

The video features a farmer identified as Motiram Maruti Ghuge (age 70). He lives in the Bramhawadi area of Ahmedpur Taluka in Latur District. According to the video, due to heavy rains and floods in the river, the crops and farm land belonging to farmer Ghuge are completely submerged under the water.

He can be seen venting his feelings, making emotional pleas, saying, "What should I do now? Everything is finished!" repeating it multiple times like it's a prayer. He is also seen making heartbreaking attempts to go into the water and save his crops, potentially risking his life, but local villagers stop him from going inside and taking him back out.

Since the second week of August, torrential rains have hit parts of Maharashtra heavily. The rain, which was quiet in July and early August, came back harder than ever. Marathwada, normally a draught-prone area, also witnessed heavy rains, and as the farmers weren't prepared for it, the crops suffered huge damage. The Maharashtra Government has announced help for some farmers after their crop damages are determined through the panchnama.