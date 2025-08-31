 Latur Farmer Breaks Down Amid Crop Damage Due To Heavy Rains In Maharashtra's Marathwada, Says ‘It’s All Finished’ (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur Farmer Breaks Down Amid Crop Damage Due To Heavy Rains In Maharashtra's Marathwada, Says ‘It’s All Finished’ (VIDEO)

Latur Farmer Breaks Down Amid Crop Damage Due To Heavy Rains In Maharashtra's Marathwada, Says ‘It’s All Finished’ (VIDEO)

The video belongs to a farmer identified as Motiram Maruti Ghuge (age 70). He lives in the Bramhawadi area of Ahmedpur Taluka in Latur District. According to the video, due to heavy rains and floods in the river, the crops and farm land belonging to farmer Ghuge are completely submerged under the water

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Farmers' Crop Loss in Marathwada | File Photo

Latur: A video is being circulated on social media, where a farmer can be seen devastated by witnessing the damages his crop has suffered due to heavy rains in Maharashtra over the past few weeks. He can be clearly seen displaying anger at his helplessness.

The video features a farmer identified as Motiram Maruti Ghuge (age 70). He lives in the Bramhawadi area of Ahmedpur Taluka in Latur District. According to the video, due to heavy rains and floods in the river, the crops and farm land belonging to farmer Ghuge are completely submerged under the water.

He can be seen venting his feelings, making emotional pleas, saying, "What should I do now? Everything is finished!" repeating it multiple times like it's a prayer. He is also seen making heartbreaking attempts to go into the water and save his crops, potentially risking his life, but local villagers stop him from going inside and taking him back out.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel Demands Immediate Release Of Pending Funds For...
article-image

Since the second week of August, torrential rains have hit parts of Maharashtra heavily. The rain, which was quiet in July and early August, came back harder than ever. Marathwada, normally a draught-prone area, also witnessed heavy rains, and as the farmers weren't prepared for it, the crops suffered huge damage. The Maharashtra Government has announced help for some farmers after their crop damages are determined through the panchnama. 

FPJ Shorts
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
US President Donald Trump Plays Golf Amid Health Rumors Following Viral Photo Of Bruised Hand
US President Donald Trump Plays Golf Amid Health Rumors Following Viral Photo Of Bruised Hand
China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support
China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support
Tata Capital To Launch USD 2 billion IPO From September 22, Likely Largest In India’s Financial Sector
Tata Capital To Launch USD 2 billion IPO From September 22, Likely Largest In India’s Financial Sector

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh...

Nashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh...

Latur Farmer Breaks Down Amid Crop Damage Due To Heavy Rains In Maharashtra's Marathwada, Says...

Latur Farmer Breaks Down Amid Crop Damage Due To Heavy Rains In Maharashtra's Marathwada, Says...

Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Directs PMC To Adopt PCMC’s Road Digging Fee Model For Power Projects; Asks...

Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Directs PMC To Adopt PCMC’s Road Digging Fee Model For Power Projects; Asks...

Pune Couple Caught Kissing By Riverside; 'Is This Our Culture?' Fume Netizens

Pune Couple Caught Kissing By Riverside; 'Is This Our Culture?' Fume Netizens

VIDEOS: Two-Wheeler Rider Dies In Dumper Accident In Pune’s Dehu Road Area Amid Heavy Vehicle Ban

VIDEOS: Two-Wheeler Rider Dies In Dumper Accident In Pune’s Dehu Road Area Amid Heavy Vehicle Ban