Kaas Plateau Season Opens September 4: Online Booking Now Mandatory For Holiday Visits |

This year's season of Kaas Plateau, the crown jewel of tourism in Satara district, will begin on Thursday, September 4. District Collector Santosh Patil recently took a detailed review of this in his office.

After that, Santosh Patil went to the Kaas Plateau on Saturday and inspected it. At this time, government officials, local Kaas Management Committee members, etc., were present with him.

Satara Collector Santosh Patil went to the Kaas plateau and conducted a direct inspection. |

During this inspection, Patil discussed various issues regarding the planning of the Kas season. In this, the main discussion was on the option of one-way transportation, considering the traffic jams that occur on holidays and the inconvenience caused to tourists.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Amol Satpute, Divisional Forest Officer Reshma Votekere, Assistant Conservator of Forests H. D. Jagtap, Satara and Javali Forest Range Officer Sandeep Jople, Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Jadhav, Kaas Plateau Executive Committee Chairman Santosh Atale, Vice-Chairman Vijay Vende, etc., along with committee members Pradeep Kadam, Datta Kirdat, Vitthal Kadam, Vimal Shingre, Tanaji Atale, and Somnath Budhale were present for the meeting.

As the Kas season will start from September 4, the upcoming booking has started on the website www.kas.ind.in. This year, only tourists who book online will be allowed to enter on holiday.

Advance booking is necessary as those who come offline will not be allowed to enter. A fee of Rs 150 per person will be charged for this. The guide fee will be Rs 200. Buses will be provided to transport tourists from the parking lot to the plateau through the Facilitation Committee.

This year, a CCTV system has been installed on the plateau to control the nuisance of tourists. A nuisance fee will be charged for those who destroy flowers and cause other nuisances.

This year, the number of toilets has increased. Arrangements have been made for drinking water, first aid facilities, and volunteers have been appointed to look after the arrangements.

Read Also Pune Horse Racing: Money Fair Produces Late Surge To Capture Southern Command Trophy

Directly on the field for planning

District Collector Santosh Patil, along with officers from various departments, toured the Kaas plateau regarding the preparations for the Kas season.

At that time, a one-way traffic route was decided from the tourist Kaas plateau, Lake parking lot, and then via Andhari Kolghar Sahyadrinagar to Medha-Satara or Kas Lake-Vajunwadi-Ghatai to Satara again.

On the Ghatai route, the road has collapsed within the limits of Wanjulwadi village, and instructions have been given to the Forest Department and Construction Department to repair this road.

Instructions have been given to the Forest Department, Construction Department and the Executive Committee to fill the potholes immediately. He said that police arrangements will be made for the safety of tourists and others on the plateau.

Amol Satpute, Sandeep Jople, Samadhan Waghmode, Ujjwala Thorat, Pradeep Kadam, Datta Kirdat, Santosh Kale, and Somnath Budhale were present on this occasion.

While inspecting Kumudini Lake, Kasani and the parking lot near Kaas Lake, Kas Plateau, etc., they had a conjugal darshan of the Ghatai Devi at Ghatwan.

The plateau will bloom with carpets.

Although the flowers have been delayed due to the continuous rains this year, now that the rains have opened up a bit, flowers are starting to appear on the plateau, and if the warm weather starts, the plateau will soon be covered in carpets of flowers.

Read Also 10 Must-Visit Ganesh Mandals In Pune This Ganeshotsav 2025

Currently, the terda flower (Impatiens balsamina) has started blooming on the plateau, and at the same time, flowers of varieties such as Sitechi Asave, Sonki (Graham's groundsel or Mumbai Senecio), Chavar (Indian Arrowroot), Gend (Ball flower), Topli Karvi (Strobilanthes sessilis), etc. have started appearing in sporadic form.