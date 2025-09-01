10 Must-Visit Ganesh Mandals In Pune This Ganeshotsav 2025

Kasba Peth Ganapati's 133rd year celebration themed around the Maratha wada tradition | Abhijit Sherekar

Pune's Ganeshotsav celebration is in full swing as some of the city's well-known Ganesh mandals, many over a century old, transform into stunning replicas of India's famous temples and sacred sites. From Kasba Peth Ganapati's 133rd year celebration themed around the Maratha wada tradition to Dagdusheth Halwai's magnificent recreation of Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple, these century-old mandals are drawing massive crowds of devotees.

Kasba Peth Ganapati

Kasba Peth Ganapati is celebrating the 133rd year of its installation. This year mandal is paying reverence to one of the Ashtavinayak, Ballaeshwar Ganapati of Pali. The mandal decorated in traditional Maratha wada, welcomes devotees to the blessings of the first manacha Ganapati of Pune.

Bhau Rangari Ganapati Mandal Trust

Bhau Rangari Ganapati Mandal, celebrating its 132nd year of public festival, has been attracting huge crowds to watch the exquisite decoration of the mandal under the theme of the peacock palace. The bright colours welcome devotees to the abhangs and kirtans by artists, and the idol on the right side.

Tulshibaug Ganapati Mandal Trust

The entire stretch of Bazzarpeth is occupied with multiple Ganapati mandals, stands out tallest among them all is Tulsihibaug's Ganapati. Four of the honoured celebrating its 125th year, are decorated in the shyam rang of Radha and Krishna prem from the times of Vrindavan.

Talim Ganapati Mandal Trust

The talim ganapati mandal shikar and kalesh are modelled on the colours of Kashi Vishwanath temple, one of the revered jyotrilinga of India. It is celebrating its 133rd year of installation.

Kesari wada Ganapati Mandal

The statue of the bold Gangadhar Tilak at the farthest to the Gyaneshwari themed clay made Ganapati idol at the nearest, welcomes devotees to the Tilak Wada. In its 133rd year of celebration, the Kesari wada adorned the simplistic decoration with wallpaper painted with Tilak's freedom struggle campaign, with a detour to Tilak wada for devotees.

Hutuatma Ganapati Mandal

The Babu Genu Ganapati Mandal has come to its full glory with the beautifully crafted Mysore Palace in Buddhwarpeth, Pune. Established in 1970, the Hutatma Ganapati, known as 'Navasha Ganapati', meaning at whose feet wishes are answered, is attracting lots of devotees to watch the grandeur of Mysore Palace.

Bal Vikas Mitra Mandal

The Bal Vikas Mitra Mandal in Narayan Peth, celebrating its 75th year of public festival, has implemented a replica of the Sri Venkateshwara Temple of Tirupati. The mandal depicts the mythological scene of Vaikunth, where lord Vishnu, resting on the Sheshnaga, welcomes the devotee to the manadapam of the decorated mandal, with crowds thronging to get the blessing of Ganapti.

Garud Ganesh Mandal

As one moves from FC road to the entrance of Tilak Road, stands the Garud Ganesh Mandal, designed on the Konark Temple of Odisha. The mandal built the chariot of the Sun God with lion dwarpalas and stairs leading to the Ganapati idol located on an upraised platform of the chariot.

The Bholenath Mitra Mandal Trust

The outside of the Tilak wada is the Bholenath Mitra Mandal trust, designed on the lines of the Kedarnath Jyotrilinga of Uttarakhand. The underlying theme of the 53-year-old mandal from the last few years has been replicating the 12 jyotirlinga and temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, with the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Amarnath Caves being past themes.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal Trust

The stretch from Shaniwar Wada to Buddhwarpeth is filled with devotees going frenzy to see a glimpse of the most revered Ganapti of Pune, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapti. This year, Mandal has been modelled on the lines of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Kerala.

The Dravidian Temple architecture with a five-tiered Vimana has sculpted figures of Vishnu resting on Sheshnaga and over 500 figures. The crowd at the mandapam, shouting to 'Ganapati Bappa Moraya', one gets immersed in the religious fervour of the 10-day festival of Pune.