 Pune Horse Racing: Money Fair Produces Late Surge To Capture Southern Command Trophy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPune Horse Racing: Money Fair Produces Late Surge To Capture Southern Command Trophy

Pune Horse Racing: Money Fair Produces Late Surge To Capture Southern Command Trophy

Ridden with perfect judgment by jockey P P Dhebe, Money Fair bided his time behind the early leaders before making a decisive move in the final stages

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Money Fair produced a brilliant late surge to capture the prestigious Southern Command Trophy, the feature event on the fifth day of the Pune Meeting, held at the Pune Race Course.

Ridden with perfect judgment by jockey P P Dhebe, Money Fair bided his time behind the early leaders before making a decisive move in the final stages. The gelding stormed past the tote favourite Charlie Brown by over a length to seal a memorable victory, which also marked the 56th career win for Dhebe on the western Indian racing circuit.

Read Also
Pune Horse Racing: Jackson Prime Contender For Southern Command Gold Trophy
article-image

The contest over seven furlongs began at a brisk pace with Beat The Heat setting a strong tempo and dictating terms in front. The front-runner held sway for most of the journey, keeping the rest of the eight-horse field under pressure. As the runners negotiated the final bend, Charlie Brown quickened well and momentarily looked set to justify his billing as the favourite by moving into the lead.

However, Money Fair, who had been kept in a striking position throughout, unleashed a powerful finishing burst in the last 50 metres. In a thrilling dash to the winning post, he overhauled Charlie Brown with authority.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit - VIDEO
PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit - VIDEO
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic
Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic
PM Modi To Host Dinner For NDA MPs Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Election: Sources
PM Modi To Host Dinner For NDA MPs Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Election: Sources
Read Also
Pune Horse Racing: Chagall Lifts Dr. S. R. Captain Salver In Style
article-image

The performance not only underlined Money Fair’s improving form but also showcased the tactical brilliance of his rider. With this win, the gelding has firmly established himself as a contender to watch for the remainder of the Pune season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To...

Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To...

Video: Lewis Hamilton's Wretched Run Continues After Crashing His Ferrari In Dutch Grand Prix

Video: Lewis Hamilton's Wretched Run Continues After Crashing His Ferrari In Dutch Grand Prix

'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At...

'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At...

'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On...

'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On...

Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports

Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports