Pune Horse Racing: Money Fair Produces Late Surge To Capture Southern Command Trophy

Representational pic |

Money Fair produced a brilliant late surge to capture the prestigious Southern Command Trophy, the feature event on the fifth day of the Pune Meeting, held at the Pune Race Course.

Ridden with perfect judgment by jockey P P Dhebe, Money Fair bided his time behind the early leaders before making a decisive move in the final stages. The gelding stormed past the tote favourite Charlie Brown by over a length to seal a memorable victory, which also marked the 56th career win for Dhebe on the western Indian racing circuit.

The contest over seven furlongs began at a brisk pace with Beat The Heat setting a strong tempo and dictating terms in front. The front-runner held sway for most of the journey, keeping the rest of the eight-horse field under pressure. As the runners negotiated the final bend, Charlie Brown quickened well and momentarily looked set to justify his billing as the favourite by moving into the lead.

However, Money Fair, who had been kept in a striking position throughout, unleashed a powerful finishing burst in the last 50 metres. In a thrilling dash to the winning post, he overhauled Charlie Brown with authority.

The performance not only underlined Money Fair’s improving form but also showcased the tactical brilliance of his rider. With this win, the gelding has firmly established himself as a contender to watch for the remainder of the Pune season.