 Video: Virat Kohli's Face Turns Seemingly Grim As Adam Gilchrist Mentions His Test Record Following Team India Star's Red-Ball Retirement
Team India batter Virat Kohli's face turn seemingly grim as Adam Gilchrist brought up his Test career, claiming how he has an impressive record after stating the legendary cricketer as the 'greatest in white-ball cricket'. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Kohli appeared for a chat on Fox Cricket with Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Adam Gilchrist, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: X)

Heartwarming! Rohit Sharma Signs Autographs In Full Cricket Gear After Practice Session Ahead Of IND...
article-image

The 36-year-old drew curtains on his Test career in May 2025, shocking the cricketing fraternity by announcing it via Instagram. While Kohli has aggregated 9230 runs in his 123 Tests after debuting in 2011, his captaincy record in the format is even more impressive. He is the most successful Indian Test captain with 40 victories in 68 Tests, including the landmark series win in Australia in the 2018-19 leg.

The veteran has remarked on several occasions how much he loves Test cricket, with former and current cricketers praising Kohli's unbridled passion for the format.

Watch the below video as Gilchrist says:

"Virat Kohli. The greatest really in white-ball cricket for sure and a pretty impressive Test record to go with it."

Virat Kohli removed for eight-ball duck by Mitchell Starc

Meanwhile, Kohli has been removed for an eight-ball duck in the first ODI against Australia in Perth. Having yet to get off the mark after facing seven deliveries, the right-handed batter went for the drive but all he managed was a thick edge as Cooper Connolly took a sensational diving catch at backward point.

Before the wicket of the former Indian skipper, Josh Hazlewood got the better of Rohit Sharma only for 8, while Nathan Ellis dismissed the visiting captain for 10. Earlier in the day, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh had won the toss and opted to chase.

