Heartwarming! Rohit Sharma Signs Autographs In Full Cricket Gear After Practice Session Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 1st ODI; Video

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma brought smiles to fans’ faces in Perth as he stopped to sign autographs after an intense practice session ahead of the first ODI against Australia. Dressed in full cricket gear and still holding his bat, Rohit walked towards a large group of supporters who were eagerly calling out his name.

Despite a long training session under the sun, Rohit took his time greeting fans, posing for photos, and signing jerseys, bats, and caps. The crowd erupted in cheers as Rohit’s gesture reflected his trademark humility and connection with supporters, qualities that have made him one of India’s most beloved cricketers.

With the first ODI set to be played in Perth, Rohit’s presence has already generated immense excitement among Indian expatriates and cricket enthusiasts in Australia. His heartwarming interaction served as a reminder of the strong bond between the players and their fans, adding to the anticipation ahead of the much-awaited India vs Australia clash.

'Kya Haal Hai Bhai?': Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Greeting To Shubman Gill Wins Hearts Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series; Video

A beautiful moment of warmth and respect between two generations of Indian cricket stars went viral after Rohit Sharma greeted Shubman Gill with a friendly, “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” during India’s preparation for the upcoming Australia series.

This was the first public meeting between the former Indian captain and his successor in the ODI format since the captaincy change. The BCCI shared a clip of the exchange on social media, and fans were quick to celebrate the genuine camaraderie between the two.

As Gill approached Rohit with a smile, the senior batter immediately beamed and reached out for a hug, saying those now-iconic words, “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” The casual tone, filled with affection and respect, perfectly captured the brotherhood within the Indian dressing room.

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away from Tests and T20Is, and Gill leading India’s next generation, the interaction symbolized a graceful passing of the torch.

India’s upcoming tour of Australia, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, promises to be the first major assignment under Gill’s captaincy. But even before the first ball is bowled, Rohit’s heartfelt “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” has already become one of the most loved moments in recent Indian cricket, reflecting friendship, respect, and continuity in the team’s journey.