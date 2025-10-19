Watch: Emotional Farewell For AJ Styles In Tokyo As CM Punk & Ivar Lift 'The Phenomenal One' On Their Shoulders

It was a night to remember at Tokyo’s iconic Sumo Hall as AJ Styles received a heartfelt farewell from the WWE roster during the latest stop of the WWE SuperShow tour. Styles, who faced Kofi Kingston and picked up a hard-fought victory, was visibly moved as the evening turned into a celebration of his storied career and deep connection to Japan.

Following the match, the arena erupted with chants as Styles returned to the ring, greeted by thunderous applause from the Tokyo crowd. Members of the WWE locker room surrounded him, showing their respect for one of the most decorated performers of his generation.

In an emotional moment, Styles took the microphone to thank the Japanese fans for their unwavering support and warmth over the years. Longtime friend and former NJPW rival Shinsuke Nakamura stood beside him, translating his words for the local audience.

He said, “It should be me thanking you for everything you’ve done for AJ Styles, So, thank you for everything you’ve done for me. I don’t know where I would be without you. I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be here in the WWE if it wasn’t for you,”

The farewell reached its peak when CM Punk and Ivar lifted Styles onto their shoulders, a powerful symbol of admiration from his peers that drew loud cheers across the Sumo Hall. Though officially part of WWE’s SuperShow tour, the night evolved into something much more a fitting celebration of AJ Styles’ legacy

AJ Styles career in Japan

For Styles, Japan was never just another chapter. Between 2014 and 2015, during his incredible run with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), he became a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and one of the few foreign stars to earn immense respect from Japanese fans. It was in Japan that the “Phenomenal One” truly became a global icon.