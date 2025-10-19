 Three Afghan Cricketers Killed in Airstrike Did Not Even Eat Their Final Meal: Report
According to the Cricbuzz report, while the three players attended the invitation to a small meal after the match, some players rested due to fatigue.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
The death of three Afghan club cricketers Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, following an airstrike by Pakistan, left the cricket fraternity in shock. The players were returning from a friendly match in Sharana when the attack occurred. According to the Cricbuzz report, while the three players attended the invited to a small meal after the match, some players rested due to fatigue. Unfortunately, the three cricketers were unable to even have their last supper when the area was struck before nightfall.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the news, identifying the victims and expressing grief over what it called an irreparable loss to the cricketing community. The board also reported that several others sustained injuries. In response, the ACB announced Afghanistan’s immediate withdrawal from the T20I tri-series scheduled to be held in Pakistan next month Calling the airstrike a 'cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime.

Rashid Khan removes Lahore Qalandars from his X Bio

Afghanistan T20I skipper Rashid Khan has removed the name of Lahore Qalandars, his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, from his bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the Pakistani air strikes on Paktika province that killed three Afghan cricketers.

Rashid had earlier named all major teams he represents in his X bio: the Afghanistan national team, Gujarat Titans (Indian Premier League), Adelaide Strikers (Big Bash League), and Lahore Qalandars (PSL).

Earlier following the attack he had released a statement which said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.

"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed.

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time our national dignity must come before all else."

