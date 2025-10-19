 Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSenhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025

Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025

Defending champion Senhora D’Souza and Parthav Kelkar emerged champions winning the women’s and men’s titles respectively in the CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025, conducted by the MCDTTA, hosted by the Cricket Club of India and played at the CCI’s Table Tennis hall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

Defending champion Senhora D’Souza and Parthav Kelkar emerged champions winning the women’s and men’s titles respectively in the CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025, conducted by the MCDTTA, hosted by the Cricket Club of India and played at the CCI’s Table Tennis hall.

The oft-crowned Senhora was in an upbeat mood and continued with her domineering showing as she tamed Shweta Parte Nayak winning three quick games at 11-8, 11-6, and 11-6 with a degree of comfort.

Later, in the men’s summit clash, Parthav displayed solid fighting qualities as he recovered from dropping the opening game against Shihan Palkiwala. Parthav won the next three games to secure a satisfying 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, and 11-2 triumph.

Swara Gudekar (girls’ U-11 & U-13) and Sara Jamsutkar (girls’ U-15 & U-17), both enjoyed a rewarding day winning double crowns.

FPJ Shorts
'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!': PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy Swadeshi Products To Ring In Festive Season
'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!': PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy Swadeshi Products To Ring In Festive Season
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Team India Lost To England By 4 Runs At Indore
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Team India Lost To England By 4 Runs At Indore
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 19: Pari Steals Property Papers, Provokes Mihir Over Ancestral House
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 19: Pari Steals Property Papers, Provokes Mihir Over Ancestral House
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

Results (all finals): Girls’ - U-11: Swara Gudekar bt Adiya Avdhani 12-10, 11-9, 11-5; U-13: Swara Gudekar bt Krisha Tanna 11-3,11-4,11-7; U-15: Sara Jamsutkar bt Anaisha Abhyankar 11-4,11-7,11-1; U-17: Sara Jamsutkar beat Arpita Borhade 4-11,11-2, 6-11,11-9 11-4; U-19: Arpita Borhade bt Sara Jamsutkar conceded due to illness.

Boys’ U-11: Yuvaan Singh Walia bt Avyaan Singh Walia 16-14,11-4,12-10; U-13: Akhil Kampani bt Yashan Kolah 11-8,11-8,13-11; U-15: Shlok Jhaveri bt Divyansh Rathod 11-7,11-4 11-9; U-17: Aditya Dalal bt Arnav Wagh 11-9, 11-6 8-11, 11-3; U-19: Parth Magar beat Shlok Jhaveri 13-11,12-10,11-9

Women: Senhora D'Souza bt Shweta Parte Nayak 11-8, 11-6. 11-6.

Men: Parthav Kelkar bt Shihan Palkiwala 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-2

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Team India Lost To England By 4...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Team India Lost To England By 4...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis...

Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Edge Past India By 4 Runs In A Thrilling Encounter At Indore

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Edge Past India By 4 Runs In A Thrilling Encounter At Indore