Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025

Defending champion Senhora D’Souza and Parthav Kelkar emerged champions winning the women’s and men’s titles respectively in the CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025, conducted by the MCDTTA, hosted by the Cricket Club of India and played at the CCI’s Table Tennis hall.

The oft-crowned Senhora was in an upbeat mood and continued with her domineering showing as she tamed Shweta Parte Nayak winning three quick games at 11-8, 11-6, and 11-6 with a degree of comfort.

Later, in the men’s summit clash, Parthav displayed solid fighting qualities as he recovered from dropping the opening game against Shihan Palkiwala. Parthav won the next three games to secure a satisfying 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, and 11-2 triumph.

Swara Gudekar (girls’ U-11 & U-13) and Sara Jamsutkar (girls’ U-15 & U-17), both enjoyed a rewarding day winning double crowns.

Results (all finals): Girls’ - U-11: Swara Gudekar bt Adiya Avdhani 12-10, 11-9, 11-5; U-13: Swara Gudekar bt Krisha Tanna 11-3,11-4,11-7; U-15: Sara Jamsutkar bt Anaisha Abhyankar 11-4,11-7,11-1; U-17: Sara Jamsutkar beat Arpita Borhade 4-11,11-2, 6-11,11-9 11-4; U-19: Arpita Borhade bt Sara Jamsutkar conceded due to illness.

Boys’ U-11: Yuvaan Singh Walia bt Avyaan Singh Walia 16-14,11-4,12-10; U-13: Akhil Kampani bt Yashan Kolah 11-8,11-8,13-11; U-15: Shlok Jhaveri bt Divyansh Rathod 11-7,11-4 11-9; U-17: Aditya Dalal bt Arnav Wagh 11-9, 11-6 8-11, 11-3; U-19: Parth Magar beat Shlok Jhaveri 13-11,12-10,11-9

Women: Senhora D'Souza bt Shweta Parte Nayak 11-8, 11-6. 11-6.

Men: Parthav Kelkar bt Shihan Palkiwala 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-2