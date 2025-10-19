ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set To Take Place At DY Patil Stadium

Image: ICC/X

A beleaguered Sri Lankan team would be in desperate search of their maiden victory when they take on struggling Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Monday.

The Lankans have just two points in their kitty which they got after both those matches were washed out due to rain while they lost the other three games played. Their dismal performance so far has ensured that they are languishing at the penultimate spot in the eight-team global competition.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh team have put up a relatively better and spirited performance with one win against the bottom placed Pakistan team. However, despite giving South Africa and England a tough time, the Bangladeshis could not register victories and therefore remain in the sixth spot with just two points.

The Lankans and Bangladeshis are at a critical juncture in the tournament and would need a win here to keep their hopes alive. Although, for them to qualify for the semifinals they would not just need to win the remaining two matches but also hope for other results to go in their favour.

Australia and South Africa are the only two teams to confirm their place in the semifinals while India, England and New Zealand, who are currently above Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, would fancy their chances of making it to the semifinals.

With Sri Lanka's home games in Colombo affected by the inclement weather there, they would certainly look forward to better weather conditions in Navi Mumbai although it's expected to be hot and humid throughout the day and night game at the DY Patil Stadium. This will be the first game of the four confirmed fixtures at the venue which also includes one semifinal clash.

However, the island nation's team will have to return to Colombo for their final fixture against Pakistan hoping weather allows a full game, but then, even that would not be enough as Sri Lanka are now dependent on other results.

Sri Lanka will not only have to win their last two matches but also hope India lose each of their remaining three matches and wish for England's win over New Zealand.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would have to win their remaining two games against Sri Lanka and India and hope the English team help their cause by winning their remaining two matches against New Zealand and India.

The Nigar Sultana-led side would feel they are better-placed than Sri Lanka in terms of how they have performed across departments but still fielding is one area in which Bangladesh will have to make steady improvements.

They will also look to replicate their show with the bat from the clash against South Africa in which they put 232 for six in the first half producing an all-round show, but eventually failed to defend the target.

Bangladesh will also take a lot of confidence and motivation from having England tottering in a low-scoring game, having reduced the rivals to 78/5 while chasing 179.

After the 10-wicket rout against South Africa in a rain-truncated game, Sri Lanka will have to pick themselves up and look to put up a much-improved batting show which they had produced against New Zealand, where they ended up with a total of 258 for six.

Teams

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (vc&wk), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Piumi Wathsala, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.