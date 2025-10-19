ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Team India Lost To England By 4 Runs At Indore

Image: JioHotstar/X

Smriti Mandhana was left visibly dejected as India suffered a narrow four-run defeat against England in a thrilling ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Chasing 289, India started well, with Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur stitching a crucial 125-run partnership that kept hopes alive. Mandhana, showcasing her trademark elegance and timing, scored a fluent 88 off 94 balls, anchoring the innings and keeping India in contention for a memorable win.

Mandhana's wicket proved pivotal as India’s momentum faltered, and despite Kaur’s fighting 70, tight bowling from England’s spinners and disciplined death-over bowling restricted India to 284 for 6. The four-run margin highlighted how close the match had been, leaving the Indian side and fans heartbroken.

For Mandhana, the innings was a bittersweet display of class and determination, underlining her importance to the team but also the cruel margins of the game. England, led by Heather Knight’s century, held their nerve to secure the win and advance to the semi-finals, while India must now regroup quickly to keep their own semi-final hopes alive in the remaining group matches.

ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History By Becoming First Woman To Score 1000 ODI Runs In A Calendar Year

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in cricket history by becoming the first woman cricketer ever to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year in One Day Internationals. The landmark moment came during India’s ICC Women’s World Cup clash against Australia at Visakhapatnam, where Mandhana once again showcased her class with a fluent 80-run knock.

Walking in with her characteristic calm, Mandhana played with elegance and authority, driving and pulling with precision to bring the crowd to its feet. Her innings, decorated with crisp boundaries and smart running between the wickets, not only steadied India’s innings but also added another golden chapter to her already illustrious career. When she reached the milestone, the Visakhapatnam crowd rose in applause, acknowledging her as one of the finest batters of her generation.

Mandhana’s achievement holds special significance as no other female cricketer in ODI history, from any nation, had ever breached the 1,000-run mark within a single year. The record underlines her consistency and dominance across formats, further establishing her as the backbone of India’s batting lineup.

Although she eventually fell for 80, her innings left an indelible mark on the contest. Australia, known for their formidable bowling attack, found it difficult to contain her rhythm and stroke play for most of her stay at the crease.

With this feat, Smriti Mandhana not only set a global benchmark in women’s cricket but also inspired countless young players to believe that such milestones are within reach. Her remarkable run-scoring form throughout the year has reflected a blend of technical excellence, mental toughness, and leadership, qualities that continue to make her the face of Indian women’s cricket.