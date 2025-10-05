 IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
A fresh controversy has emerged in the ICC Women’s World Cup after Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during the toss at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Harmanpreet Kaur avoided handshake with Fatima Sana. | (Credits: X)

A fresh controversy has emerged in the ICC Women’s World Cup after Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during the toss at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The moment, subtle yet unmistakable, occurred as both captains stood at the centre with the match referee. This incident comes close on the heels of a similar episode in men’s cricket, when Indian players notably avoided shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the Asia Cup 2025.

The BCCI had made their stance clear, days before the Women's World Cup 2025 match as their secretary Devajit Saikia had stated that the Indian players won't be shaking hands their Pakistani counterparts. Indian men's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav had avoided the same with Salman Agha during the recently-concluded Asia Cup edition in the United Arab Emirates.

Watch the below video of the viral incident:

With Indian men's players refusing to shake hands following the Group stage match of Asia Cup against Pakistan, it erupted in a big row. The episode panned out in different controversial ways throughout the tournament, with Pakistani players especially making provocative gestures on the field. Fast bowler Haris Rauf was also involved in an on-field altercation with Abhishek Sharma.

Fatima Sana wins toss and Pakistan opt to bowl first in Colombo:

The coin toss at the overcast R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday went in favour of Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, who opted to bowl first against India. Both sides have made one change each, with Pakistan bringing in Sadaf Shamas, who replaces Omaima Sohail. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur announced that Amanjot Kaur isn't keeping well and Renuka Singh Thakur has replaced her.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

