 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Edge Past India By 4 Runs In A Thrilling Encounter At Indore
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: England Cricket/X

England emerged victorious by a narrow margin of four runs in a thrilling ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 encounter against India in Indore. The match went down to the final over, with England holding their nerve to defend 288 and clinch a crucial win in one of the most exciting contests of the tournament so far.

England posted a competitive total of 288 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs. Heather Knight led from the front with a magnificent 109, playing a crucial knock that combined patience and power. Amy Jones provided solid support with a well-made 56, as the pair steered England through the middle overs. For India, Deepti Sharma was outstanding with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 51 runs, using her variations effectively to keep England from running away with the game.

Chasing 289, India fought valiantly but fell agonizingly short at 284 for 6 after 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana starred with a sublime 88, anchoring the innings with elegant stroke play, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur contributed a crucial 70, keeping India in the hunt. Despite their efforts, England’s bowlers maintained composure in the final overs, preventing India from finding the boundary when it mattered most.

The narrow four-run win showcased England’s resilience and experience under pressure, while India’s spirited chase drew applause from fans for their determination and fighting spirit.

