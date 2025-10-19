 'Do You Have Dhoni's?': Ravichandran Ashwin Trolls Fake Adam Zampa After Receiving Hilarious Messages Asking For Players' Contacts
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Image: X

Ravichandran Ashwin found himself in a hilarious online situation after receiving WhatsApp messages from someone impersonating Australian spinner Adam Zampa. The veteran Indian cricketer shared the amusing exchange on Instagram with the witty caption, “Fake Adam Zampa tries to strike.” The post instantly went viral, leaving fans in splits over Ashwin’s calm yet humorous handling of the bizarre encounter.

In the screenshots Ashwin shared, the impersonator began by texting, “Brother kindly share these contacts, I need: Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube.” Playing along, Ashwin responded cheekily, “Sending the list shortly. Are these players enough?” The so-called “Zampa” replied, “Yes bro,” to which Ashwin cleverly added, “Do you have Dhoni’s? Or lost that too?”

The conversation didn’t end there. The imposter, apparently trying to keep up, responded, “Dhoni’s I’ve,” prompting Ashwin to jokingly reply, “Can you share it with me?” When the fake Zampa insisted again, “Send me all players’ contacts those you have,” Ashwin capped the exchange by saying, “Compiling in Excel, preparing it for u.”

The veteran off-spinner’s humorous take on the situation had fans and fellow cricketers laughing, while many praised his wit and presence of mind. The post quickly circulated across social media platforms, sparking discussions and memes.

