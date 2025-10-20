 Watch: Virat Kohli Asks Shubman Gill & Shreyas Iyer To Lead The Line Ahead Of National Anthem In Perth
Kohli, who was returning to ODIs for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy on March 9 in Dubai, appeared in high spirits throughout the pre-match build-up.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Image: X

Before a ball was bowled in the first ODI match at Perth on Sunday, Virat Kohli made a meaningful gesture by asking captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer to lead the team and stand first in the line. Kohli, who was returning to ODIs for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy on March 9 in Dubai, appeared in high spirits throughout the pre-match build-up. He was seen chatting animatedly with teammates, sharing laughs, and setting a lighthearted tone in the dressing room.

Kohli & Rohit’s return ends in disappointment

The series opener had been highly anticipated, with fans eager to see India’s two stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both having retired from T20Is and Tests, reunite in blue after months on the sidelines. Though the return did not yield the results many hoped for. Kohli was dismissed for a duck, caught brilliantly at point by Australia’s spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly off Mitchell Starc’s bowling. Starc thus became only the second bowler, after James Anderson, to dismiss Kohli for a duck twice across all formats.

Earlier in the innings, Rohit Sharma’s comeback was also brief. Playing his 500th international match for India, Rohit was sent back for eight runs after edging a Josh Hazlewood delivery to second slip, where debutant Matthew Renshaw held on to a sharp catch. The match which was marred by rain interruptions, saw over being reduced. In 26 overs, India managed 136/9.

Australia's target was reduced to 131 runs which they chased down with 7 wickets to spare. Skipper Mitchell Marsh top scored with unbeaten 46 runs. India will now shift focus to the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, aiming to bounce back and level the series after a tough start in Perth.

