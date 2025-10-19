Pickle Juice Effect! Mitchell Marsh's Hilarious Reaction Viral Amid Drinks Break In IND vs AUS 1st ODI; Video

Mitchell Marsh. | (Image Credits: X)

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh was not very impressed after consuming the pickle juice amid drinks break during the first ODI against Team India at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In a video surfaced on social media, the seam-bowling all-rounder let out hilarious reactions as he was taken aback by how it tasted, leaving the commentators amused.

The moment occurred when the players were taking drinks break and Marsh needed one due to the cramps. With his teammates bringing out pickle juice and Marsh consuming it, he showcased visible dislike for it and seemingly asked once:

"What's in that?"

At the post-game presentation, Marsh opened up about those expressions and stated:

"I thought that was the sugar carpings. So, that was awful. But it fixed my cramps. So, whatever company from it was, it was great."

Mitchell Marsh plays a mature knock of 46* as Australia triumph over India by seven wickets

Meanwhile, the West Australian navigated the tricky conditions quite maturely at the overcast Optus Stadium in Perth. With Travis Head falling only in the second over of the innings, Marsh picked the right bowlers and the right balls to attack without letting the Indian bowler settle.

Josh Philippe (37) and Matt Renshaw (21*) also played their part exceptionally well as the home side won by seven wickets with 29 balls to spare. With the toss falling in favour of Australian captain Mitchell Marsh, he opted to bowl first due to the patchy weather in focus. Some extremely probing bowling from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ensured the back of Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (8), respectively.

Before the lengthy rain break, Nathan Ellis sent Shubman Gill packing by having him strangled down the leg-side. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (30), followed by Nitish Kumar Reddy's two sixes ensured India made 136/9 but it was not enough in the end.