IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mitchell Marsh & Josh Hazlewood Star As Australia Take 1-0 Lead In Rain-Marred Fixture In Perth

Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood. | (Credits: X)

Australia triumphed over India by seven wickets to start the three-game ODI series in what was a rain-marred fixture at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Team India did have their moments; however, a tricky pitch along with constant rain interruptions didn't help their cause, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also falling cheaply. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood starred with bat and ball for the hosts.

With the toss falling in favour of Australian captain Mitchell Marsh, he opted to bowl first due to the patchy weather in focus. Some extremely probing bowling from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ensured the back of Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (8), respectively. Before the lengthy rain break, Nathan Ellis sent Shubman Gill packing by having him strangled down the leg-side.

Even as the contest was reduced to 35 overs due to the time that passed by. Another showers resulted in the contest getting cut down to 32 overs, followed by a 26-over bout. Soon after India came from the break, Axar Patel and KL Rahul set the wheels in motion for sustaining the momentum, given they barely had 10 overs left. Despite losing nine wickets, KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (30), followed by Nitish Kumar Reddy's two sixes ensured India made 136/9. Hazlewood, Mitch Owen and Matthew Kuhnemann took two wickets each. Nevertheless, Hazlewood's spell was arguably a lot more impactful with figures of 7-2-20-2.

Arshdeep Singh dismisses Travis Head in the second over to give India a sniff

With Arshdeep Singh sharing the new ball with Mohammed Siraj, the left-arm seamer made an immediate impact, sending Travis Head packing for 8. Nevertheless, Marsh picked the right bowlers and the right balls to attack without letting the Indian bowler settle.

Josh Philippe (37) and Matt Renshaw (21*) also played their part exceptionally well as the home side won by seven wickets with 29 balls to spare.