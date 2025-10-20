'50-60 Saal Se Hum Unka Khayal Rakh Rahe Hai': Shahid Afridi Reminds Afghanistan Of Pakistan’s Support After Tri-Series Withdrawal; Video

Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: X)

A video of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is doing rounds on social media where he accused Afghanistan of forgetting favours following their recent decision to withdraw from tri series tournament in Pakistan. The decision was taken by the Afghanistan cricket board after an attack in the country killed three domestic cricketers recently.

Speaking to media, Afridi said, “I did not expect it to be like this. For the past 50–60 years, we have been taking care of them. I personally look after nearly 350 Afghan families in Karachi,". He added, "I believe that both are neighbouring countries, and our message has always been to the people of Afghanistan that both sides should cooperate because we are Muslim countries".

Did Afridi takes jibe at India?

Afridi urged Afghan leaders to preserve the bond between the two nations and warned against letting external forces exploit their land. He said,“It is regrettable that instead of sitting down and discussing things directly, you went and shook hands with those who have been involved in terrorism inside Pakistan for a long time. We have always welcomed you, provided you a place, and people have lived, worked, and done business here."

Zimbabwe to replace Afghanistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board on October 18 announced that Zimbabwe will replace Afghanistan in the tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, in November, after the latter withdrew following an airstrike by Pakistan in the Paktika province. The series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was scheduled to be played between November 17-29.

The statement from PCB said, "The maiden tri-series on Pakistan soil has been scheduled to provide all three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka,"