 Throwback Video: When Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi Got Into An Ugly Fight With Fan At Karachi Airport After 2012 Asia Cup Win
With India and Pakistan set to lock horns in Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14, Sunday, an old video of Shahid Afridi's scuffle with a fan at Karachi Airport has surfaced. The former Pakistan skipper, who was dressed in a pink t-shirt, was involved in a tussle with the fan, who he tried to push and kick.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Afridi was involved in a scuffle with fans. | (Credits: X)

The incident had occurred when the star all-rounder had arrived from Dhaka to Karachi after winning the 2012 Asia Cup. In the video resurfaced on social media, Afridi was seen pushing and attacking a fan before other people got in the way to prevent the situation from escalating. While most reports claimed that the fan had been pestering the Pakistan cricketer for an autograph, another one claimed that Afridi had lost his temper as his daughter was being pushed around by the fans.

Afridi reportedly also scolded another fan and threatened to slap him before getting inside his car.

Pakistan had won the Asia Cup 2012 by two runs

The Men in Green had won their second Asia Cup title in the year 2012 when they beat Bangladesh by two runs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Afridi had been crowned as Player of the final for his innings of 32 off 22 balls, followed by a tidy spell of 10-0-28-1 as Pakistan defended 236 successfully.

Meanwhile, the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan will take place on the backdrop of a recent military skirmish between the two countries. Hence, fans in India are massively calling for boycotting the fixture. Both India and Pakistan have begun their Asia Cup 2025 campaigns with victories over UAE and Oman, respectively.

