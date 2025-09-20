'Irfan Pathan Ke Naam Se...': Shahid Afridi Brutally Trolled By Ex-Indian All-Rounder Over 'Dog' Meat Controversy

Irfan Pathan and Shahid Afridi. | (Credits: X)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has seemingly hit back at Shahid Afridi, who looked to have targeted the ex-cricketer during a recent talk show. Pathan, who has delivered some memorable performances against Pakistan in his career, took to X and wrote, "Aap Log sahi kehte hain: ‘Ye padosi X players aur media Irfan Pathan ke naam se obsessed hain."

The response from the cricketer-turned-commentator comes after Afridi, who was speaking to Samaa TV, didn't take any name but reports hinted that he challenged Pathan to repeat the 'dog' meat claims on his face. The conversation back to 2006 when Pathan accused Afridi of 'barking like a dog' after eating dog meat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the Times of India, the conversation went this way:

"During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came up and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me how I am. Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat from different animals is available. After this, I asked whether dog meat was available. Razzaq was surprised to hear me and asked the reason behind my statement. I pointed at Afridi and said that he has eaten dog meat, that is why he is barking like one."

Taking to X, Pathan wrote:

"Aap Log sahi kehte hain: ‘Ye padosi X players aur media Irfan Pathan ke naam se obsessed hain. (You people were right. The neighbouring X players and media are obsessed with Irfan Pathan.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Irfan Pathan had taken a Test hat-trick against Pakistan

Meanwhile, the year 2006 saw Pathan take a hat-trick against the arch-rivals in Karachi, dismissing Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammed Yousuf. At the time, he had become only the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

The 40-year-old was also outstanding during the T20 World Cup final against India in 2007, bagging outstanding figures of 4-0-16-3 as India had won the nervy clash by six runs to lift the title.