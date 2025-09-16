'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect…': Mohammad Yousuf Defends Derogatory Remark Against Suryakumar Yadav, Questions Irfan Pathan's Comment Against Shahid Afridi

Image: ACC/X

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has issued a clarification following widespread criticism over his controversial remarks about Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav after the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yousuf defended his stance, while also questioning the perceived double standards of the Indian media and public regarding an earlier remark made by Irfan Pathan about Shahid Afridi.

Yousuf wrote: "I didn’t mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn’t that have been rejected by everyone who talks about dignity and respect?"

Image: Mohammad Yousuf/X

The comment appears to reference a verbal spat between Irfan Pathan and Shahid Afridi that took place 2006. In one such instance, Irfan Pathan responded to Afridi’s remarks by saying, “Tu kab se mera baap ban gaya?” and accused Afridi of “barking like a dog,” drawing sharp reactions from Pakistani fans and even surprising former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

Yousuf’s own comments had come under fire after he made a derogatory statement about Suryakumar Yadav during a post-match discussion, which was widely criticized as crossing the line of decency in cricket commentary. As the backlash grew, Yousuf’s latest post attempts to reframe the discourse, calling for fairness and mutual respect in how players from both countries are judged by their respective media and fanbases.

As the Asia Cup 2025 moves forward, it remains to be seen whether cooler heads will prevail or if the firestorm around these verbal clashes will continue to overshadow the cricket itself.

Asia Cup 2025: Are Pakistan Withdrawing From Remainder Of The Tournament Amid Boycott Rumours? Report Claims Pre-Game Presser Cancelled Ahead Of UAE Match

The drama surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting the team may be reconsidering its continuation in the tournament. According to reports, Pakistan’s pre-match press conference, scheduled ahead of their crucial Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates, has been abruptly cancelled, sparking widespread speculation over a possible boycott or withdrawal from the tournament.

The cancellation comes amid an ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), centered around the presence of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB had earlier demanded that Pycroft be removed from officiating in the Asia Cup following India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their match in Dubai, an incident that the PCB termed as a breach of sportsmanship and disrespectful.

However, both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have reportedly declined the request, stating that the post-match conduct of the Indian team did not violate any specific code of conduct or disciplinary protocol. This denial has reportedly left PCB officials deeply frustrated, and over the past 48 hours, internal discussions within the board have raised the possibility of pulling the team out of the competition in protest.

While the PCB has not officially confirmed any such decision, the cancellation of the pre-game press conference is being interpreted by many as a sign that Pakistan’s participation in the match against UAE, and potentially the rest of the tournament, hangs in the balance. The silence from PCB officials and team management has only added to the uncertainty.