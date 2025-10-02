 PKL 2025: Arjun Deshwal Fan Invades Mat And Touches His Feet During Tamil Thalaivas Vs U Mumba Match; Video
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Image: PKL/X

During a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas, an unprecedented incident occurred in the history of the league involving a fan and star raider Arjun Deshwal. For the first time in PKL history, a spectator breached the playing area in the middle of the game to express his admiration for a player.

At a brief pause during the match, a young male fan managed to evade security and ran directly onto the kabaddi mat. In a display of deep respect and emotional admiration, the fan dropped to his knees and touched Arjun Deshwal’s feet.

Fan breaches security at Pro Kabaddi League

Deshwal responded calmly and respectfully. He placed his hand on the fan's head as a blessing, demonstrating humility and grace under unexpected circumstances.

Security quickly intervened and escorted the fan away from the mat without any disruption to the game. The situation was handled smoothly, ensuring player safety and the continuation of the match.

U Mumba Complete Double Over Tamil Thalaivas

A comprehensive 42-24 win for U Mumba over Tamil Thalaivas propelled them to fifth place on the points table at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday night. U Mumba secured a commanding 18-point win, cementing their superiority in both attack and defence.

The opening half was evenly fought, with U Mumba edging ahead 16-11 at the break, courtesy of Ajit Chouhan's timely raids and Lokesh's quick High Five. Tamil Thalaivas, led by Nitesh Kumar's defensive High Five and Arjun Deshwal's raids, stayed competitive but were undone by U Mumba's controlled execution in the second period.

A decisive two-point raid from Sandeep triggered the first All Out, which swung momentum firmly in U Mumba's favour. A second All Out later sealed the result, underlining their dominance in both attack and defence.

For U Mumba Sandeep, who notched his third consecutive Super 10 of the season, while Lokesh Ghosliya and Sunil Kumar grabbed High Fives in defence. Their combined efforts neutralised Nitesh Kumar’s High Five for the Thalaivas

