 IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Overtakes Mitchell Starc For Major Record In WTC 2025-27
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Overtakes Mitchell Starc For Major Record In WTC 2025-27

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Overtakes Mitchell Starc For Major Record In WTC 2025-27

Siraj’s four-wicket haul on Thursday took his tally to 30 Test wickets this calendar year, overtaking Starc’s 29. He became the first bowler across WTC nations to reach the 30-wicket mark in 2025,

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Mohammed Siraj continued his sensational red-ball form by delivering a fiery spell on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and in the process, broke Mitchell Starc’s record for the most Test wickets in 2025 among World Test Championship (WTC) teams.Siraj’s four-wicket haul on Thursday took his tally to 31 Test wickets this calendar year, overtaking Starc’s 29.

Read Also
IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Rock West Indies Top Order; Video
article-image

The Hyderabad pacer struck early and hard, removing Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, and Brandon King before lunch. He returned later in the session to dismiss Roston Chase, leaving the West Indies struggling at 105/6. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with a wicket each, adding to India’s dominance.

Read Also
IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ravi Shastri Takes Jibe At Pakistan While Introducing Andy Pycroft During Toss...
article-image

Siraj leads WTC wicket takers list

Siraj is also leading the way in the 2025–2027 WTC cycle, now with 27 wickets to his name more than any other bowler. Impressively, he’s the only bowler in this cycle to have taken two four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls, showcasing his consistency and impact.

FPJ Shorts
'IIT-Kanpur Has Swallowed My Son': Father Breaks Down After Student Found Dead In Hostel Room
'IIT-Kanpur Has Swallowed My Son': Father Breaks Down After Student Found Dead In Hostel Room
Pune: PMC Slashes Cable-Laying Charge For MSEDCL To ₹100 Per Metre
Pune: PMC Slashes Cable-Laying Charge For MSEDCL To ₹100 Per Metre
GST Reforms Boost Uttar Pradesh's Economy, Empowering Artisans & MSMEs With Lower Taxes & Global Competitiveness
GST Reforms Boost Uttar Pradesh's Economy, Empowering Artisans & MSMEs With Lower Taxes & Global Competitiveness
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X (Twitter) Review: 'Rom-Com Done Right'; Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Impresses Netizens
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X (Twitter) Review: 'Rom-Com Done Right'; Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Impresses Netizens

This remarkable run comes after a successful tour of England earlier this year, where he topped the wicket charts with 23 wickets in the series. Despite being controversially dropped from India’s Asia Cup squad, Siraj has responded in the best way possible by letting the ball do the talking.

West Indies fail to get past 200 run mark

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah snared three as Team India bowled the West Indies out for 162 on Day 1 in Ahmedabad. West Indies' innings lasted 44.1 overs as only six of their batters made it to double figures as Justin Greaves top-scored with 32.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Overtakes Mitchell Starc For Major Record In WTC 2025-27

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Overtakes Mitchell Starc For Major Record In WTC 2025-27

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Evokes Memories Of Haris Rauf's Dismissal From Asia Cup With...

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Evokes Memories Of Haris Rauf's Dismissal From Asia Cup With...

PKL 2025: Arjun Deshwal Fan Invades Mat And Touches His Feet During Tamil Thalaivas Vs U Mumba...

PKL 2025: Arjun Deshwal Fan Invades Mat And Touches His Feet During Tamil Thalaivas Vs U Mumba...

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ravi Shastri Takes Jibe At Pakistan While Introducing Andy Pycroft During Toss...

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ravi Shastri Takes Jibe At Pakistan While Introducing Andy Pycroft During Toss...

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Rock West Indies Top Order; Video

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Rock West Indies Top Order; Video