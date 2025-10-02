IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Overtakes Mitchell Starc For Major Record In WTC 2025-27

Image: X

Mohammed Siraj continued his sensational red-ball form by delivering a fiery spell on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and in the process, broke Mitchell Starc’s record for the most Test wickets in 2025 among World Test Championship (WTC) teams.Siraj’s four-wicket haul on Thursday took his tally to 31 Test wickets this calendar year, overtaking Starc’s 29.

The Hyderabad pacer struck early and hard, removing Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, and Brandon King before lunch. He returned later in the session to dismiss Roston Chase, leaving the West Indies struggling at 105/6. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with a wicket each, adding to India’s dominance.

Siraj leads WTC wicket takers list

Siraj is also leading the way in the 2025–2027 WTC cycle, now with 27 wickets to his name more than any other bowler. Impressively, he’s the only bowler in this cycle to have taken two four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls, showcasing his consistency and impact.

This remarkable run comes after a successful tour of England earlier this year, where he topped the wicket charts with 23 wickets in the series. Despite being controversially dropped from India’s Asia Cup squad, Siraj has responded in the best way possible by letting the ball do the talking.

West Indies fail to get past 200 run mark

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah snared three as Team India bowled the West Indies out for 162 on Day 1 in Ahmedabad. West Indies' innings lasted 44.1 overs as only six of their batters made it to double figures as Justin Greaves top-scored with 32.