 Epic Brain Fade! Nashra Sandhu's Bizarre Hit-Wicket Dismissal Goes Viral During PAK W vs BAN W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu suffered an epic brain fade during the World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sandhu brought her bat down to the extent that she ended up hitting the stumps as the hit wicket dismissal came into play, leaving the 27-year-old's crestfallen.

Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Nashra Sandhu suffered a bizarre dismissal. | (Credits: X)

The dismissal occurred in the 35th over of the innings bowled by Shorna Akter, who gave the ball some air. With Sandhu going back to jab the ball, her bat went up after the leave and it ended up striking the stumps. The over ended without a run conceded by Bangladesh alongside a wicket.

Watch the below video:

After Pakistan captain Fatima Sana opted to bat first, Bangladesh had them 2/2 after the first over as Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin perishing for golden ducks. The 42-run stand between Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim was the highest of the innings as the Women in Green failed to get any momentum going for them. Shamim top-scored for them with 23 as Pakistan's innings lasted only 38.3 overs.

Shorna Akter was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with a stunning haul of 3.3-3-5-3. Marufa and Nahida Akter also picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

Pakistan to face India on October 5 in Colombo

If Pakistan don't already face a daunting challenge against Bangladesh in defending a paltry 129, they will be up against a mighty Indian side on October 5, Sunday in Colombo. Pakistan are yet to defeat the Women in Blue in ODIs, losing all 11 games till date.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India opened their campaign with a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati. Despite losing six wickets with only 124 runs on the board, the Women in Blue managed to set the Lankans a daunting target of 270 in 47 overs, thanks to a century-stand between Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur.

With the ball, Deepti Sharma starred with three scalps to bowl Sri Lanka out for 211 in 45.4 overs.

