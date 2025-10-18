 Who Were Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon? 3 Afghanistan Cricketers Killed After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktita
Who Were Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon? 3 Afghanistan Cricketers Killed After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktita

In a massively tragic development, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that three of their young cricketers have been killed following the air strikes launched by Pakistan. The three cricketers have been identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - promising domestic-level players as they died during the air strike on Paktika Province on Friday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
3 Afghanistan cricketers were killed. | (Credits: ACB X)

In a massively tragic development, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that three of their young cricketers have been killed following the air strikes launched by Pakistan. The three cricketers have been identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - promising domestic-level players as they died during the air strike on Paktika Province on Friday.

Kabeer, also recognised locally as Kabir Agha, had represented regional clubs at the domestic level and featured in youth tournaments organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board's southern committee. The youngster was known for his aggressive batting approach at the top order and was set to be shortlisted for the U-23 provincial camp in 2026 owing to his consistent performances.

Sibghatullah played as a medium-fast bowler, belonging to Paktika, who featured for the Urgun Warriors, partaking in local cricketing events certified by the ACB. Possessing a sharp inswing, he became a firm captaincy contender during last year's Paktika Premier League. According to media reports, coaches had earmarked him as a leader for the future.

Haroon had established himself as a highly promising all-rounder by making a name for himself in the domestic scene by participating in local T20 and tape-ball tournaments. Haroon hailed from Urgun district and earmarked himself to be one of the most versatile players, batting right-handed and bowling orthodox off-spin. The all-rounder was studying at a local college while taking up cricket full time.

ACB announces withdrawal from the tri-series involving Pakistan

In light of the standoff, ACB announced that they will be withdrawing in the T20I series, involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for late November. Expressing its solidarity with the deceased cricketers, the statement claimed:

"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November. The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targetted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

The likes of Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi have also condemned the killings.

