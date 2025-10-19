IND W vs ENG W, Women's World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt Wins Toss & England Opt To Bat First In Indore, India Make One Change

India Women vs England women. | (Credits: X)

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. England have made two changes, bringing in Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell, while India have drafted in Renuka Singh for Jemimah Rodrigues.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Indian women's cricket team will take on England in what could be a make or break fixture for them if they are stay in contention for a semi-final spot of the Women's World Cup 2025, with the game set to be hosted by the Holkar Stadium in Indore. England will equally be looking for a win and join Australia in the top four.

Although the hosts struggled with the bat against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, their bowling unit rescued them to help their side register handsome wins. While the Women in Blue's batting unit underperformed, Australia and South Africa ensured to exploit India's death-bowling weaknesses. Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy also left a lot to be desired during the defeat against Australia; hence, she will be looking to get that right today.

England, meanwhile, are only of the two defeated teams in this tournament currently. While the England women's team are yet to lose, they evaded a massive scare against Pakistan when they managed only 133/9 in the 31 overs bowled due to rains. In reply, the Women in Green were 34/0 after 6.4 overs, getting themselves on track for a win but showers washed off the fixture.

India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK).

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.