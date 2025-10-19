 IND W vs ENG W, Women's World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt Wins Toss & England Opt To Bat First In Indore, India Make One Change
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND W vs ENG W, Women's World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt Wins Toss & England Opt To Bat First In Indore, India Make One Change

IND W vs ENG W, Women's World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt Wins Toss & England Opt To Bat First In Indore, India Make One Change

Indian women's cricket team will take on England in what could be a make or break fixture for them if they are to reach the semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025, with the game set to be hosted by the Holkar Stadium in Indore. England will equally be looking for a win and join Australia in the top four.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
India Women vs England women. | (Credits: X)

Updates:

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. England have made two changes, bringing in Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell, while India have drafted in Renuka Singh for Jemimah Rodrigues.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

FPJ Shorts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns Russia Will Not End War Voluntarily, Urges International Partners For Strong Measures
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns Russia Will Not End War Voluntarily, Urges International Partners For Strong Measures
India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop And GST Impact
India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop And GST Impact
FPI Investment: Market Regains Momentum, Strong Inflows Of ₹21,167 Crore In October After Four Months of Selling
FPI Investment: Market Regains Momentum, Strong Inflows Of ₹21,167 Crore In October After Four Months of Selling
Kashmir’s Anantnag Student in Viral Physics Wallah Video Breaks Silence; Authorities Order Takedown Of The Clip
Kashmir’s Anantnag Student in Viral Physics Wallah Video Breaks Silence; Authorities Order Takedown Of The Clip

Indian women's cricket team will take on England in what could be a make or break fixture for them if they are stay in contention for a semi-final spot of the Women's World Cup 2025, with the game set to be hosted by the Holkar Stadium in Indore. England will equally be looking for a win and join Australia in the top four.

Although the hosts struggled with the bat against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, their bowling unit rescued them to help their side register handsome wins. While the Women in Blue's batting unit underperformed, Australia and South Africa ensured to exploit India's death-bowling weaknesses. Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy also left a lot to be desired during the defeat against Australia; hence, she will be looking to get that right today.

England, meanwhile, are only of the two defeated teams in this tournament currently. While the England women's team are yet to lose, they evaded a massive scare against Pakistan when they managed only 133/9 in the 31 overs bowled due to rains. In reply, the Women in Green were 34/0 after 6.4 overs, getting themselves on track for a win but showers washed off the fixture.

IND W vs ENG W squads:

India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK).

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Three Afghan Cricketers Killed in Airstrike Did Not Even Eat Their Final Meal: Report

Three Afghan Cricketers Killed in Airstrike Did Not Even Eat Their Final Meal: Report

IND W vs ENG W, Women's World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt Wins Toss & England Opt To Bat First In...

IND W vs ENG W, Women's World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt Wins Toss & England Opt To Bat First In...

Women's CWC 2025: High Stakes At Indore's Holkar Stadium As India Clashes With Ruthless England On...

Women's CWC 2025: High Stakes At Indore's Holkar Stadium As India Clashes With Ruthless England On...

'She Will Soon Become The Daughter-In-Law': Music Director Palash Muchhal Confirms Wedding With...

'She Will Soon Become The Daughter-In-Law': Music Director Palash Muchhal Confirms Wedding With...

'Saiyaara Tu Toh Badla Nahin Hai': Virat Kohli's Dismissal After Driving Outside Off-Stump Again In...

'Saiyaara Tu Toh Badla Nahin Hai': Virat Kohli's Dismissal After Driving Outside Off-Stump Again In...