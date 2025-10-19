'She Will Soon Become The Daughter-In-Law': Music Director Palash Muchhal Confirms Wedding With Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana. | (Credits: X)

Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal has all but confirmed their marriage by claiming that the former will become the daughter-in-law of Indore. Although both of them have not officially confirmed their relationships to one another, they have been seen together in many photos on social media.

Muchhal, a music director and filmmaker, made an appearance on Friday during an event at the State Press Club on Friday and said:

"She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say."

The 30-year-old further quipped and said:

"I've given you the headline."

Smriti Mandhana has been in decent form in the ongoing Women's World Cup

Meanwhile, Mandhana, who is currently the vice-captain of the Indian team has been in decent touch but failed to produce the returns expected from her. In four matches thus far, the left-handed batter has managed 134 runs at 33.50 alongside a best of 80.

India's campaign is currently at a knife's edge as they have suffered back-to-back defeats to Australia and South Africa after beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan to start their tournament. They will face England on Sunday, with both sides hoping for a win.

India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK).

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.