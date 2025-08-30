 Pune Horse Racing: Jackson Prime Contender For Southern Command Gold Trophy
Pune Horse Racing: Jackson Prime Contender For Southern Command Gold Trophy

To be partnered by ace jockey A Sandesh, Jackson carries both form and class on his side

Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Representational pic

Jackson, the promising three-year-old gelding from the powerful yard of trainer Dallas Todywalla, shapes as the prime contender for the prestigious Southern Command Gold Trophy, the feature event of the fifth day of the Pune racing season, scheduled to be run at the Pune Race Course on Sunday.

To be partnered by ace jockey A Sandesh, Jackson carries both form and class on his side, and his recent track performances suggest that he has the temperament and finishing burst required to dominate this competitive mile-long contest.

However, he will not have things his own way. Among the six other rivals in this small but quality-packed field, Exciting and Money Fair stand out as the most credible threats. Exciting has been showing steady improvement and could trouble the favourite if she produces her best on race day, while Money Fair, known for his consistency, has the stamina and tactical speed to test the front-runners.

With a rich purse and prestige attached to the Southern Command Gold Trophy, the race promises to be an absorbing battle of strategy and skill, with punters eagerly waiting to see whether Jackson can live up to expectations and add another feather to the Todywalla stable’s decorated cap.

Pune Horse Racing: Chagall Lifts Dr. S. R. Captain Salver In Style
First Race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The Azzurro Plate: 1 (6), 2. (5)

2. The Jaidev Trophy: 1. Golden Kingdon )1), 2. El Greco (4)

3. The Col. Kaikushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (4), 3. (2)

4. The Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (6)

5. The Southern Command Gold Trophy: 1 Jackson (4), 2. Exciting (9), 3. Money Fair (6)

6. The Idar Gold Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (3)

Pune Horse Racing: Yash Narredu Guides Fourth Wing To Victory In FD Wadia Trophy
7. The Shivalik Showers Plate: 1. (9), 2. (8), 3. (1)

